Antonia Franceschi Appointed Interim AD At New York Theatre Ballet

Antonia Franceschi has been appointed Interim Artistic Director at New York Theatre Ballet. Franceschi's appointment, effective January 5, 2026, fills the role of former artistic director Steven Melendez who stepped down in November 2025. The interim role will assume the responsibilities of artistic direction previously set by Melendez for the 2025-2026 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Antonia as the Interim Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet,” said Karceski. “Her extensive background, rigorous technical training, and deep industry experience bring a fresh vision and unparalleled expertise to our company. We look forward to the exciting new chapter her leadership will inspire.”

Time Out Award winner Antonia Franceschi is an alumna of New York City Ballet (1981-1992) and has enjoyed a performing career spanning more than four decades. She created roles in works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Peter Martins, Lar Lubovitch, Wayne McGregor, Martha Clarke, and Karole Armitage, among others. In addition to her early dance education with Margaret Craske and School of American Ballet, Franceschi studied drama at the High School for the Performing Arts in New York City, At age 16, she auditioned for and appeared in the seminal musical drama film, Fame. She also appeared in the film Grease and danced with Makarova and Company (1980). She has choreographed extensively for companies in the U K, and for NYTB, Black Ballet, Barnard College, and Rambert School. Franceschi created and produced “New York Ballet Stars,” performing at The Queen Elizabeth Hall and Royal Festival Hall and touring both The Harrogate and Sintra Festivals from 1996-2000. She wrote and performed Up From The Waste (2005) for The Soho Theatre, directed by Nancy Meckler, and received a grant for her next dance play POP 8 at The Lion & Unicorn Theatre where she collaborated with Mark Baldwin, Zoe Martlew, and Ballet Black. Franceschi was invited by Boris Charmatz to dance in “Musée de la danse” (2015), a 48-hour unfolding program of dance at the Tate Modern. She was the Rehearsal Director for The Royal Opera House's Whelan/Watson Other Stories (2015), and Associate Choreographer for Arlene Philips for Candoco. In 2023, she choreographed Dr. Semmelweis to critical acclaim at London's Harold Pinter Theatre (directed by Tom Morris and co-written by Mark Rylance and Stephen Brown). Additional choreographic credits include Othello (directed by Claire van Kampen for The Globe Theatre, 2019), and Idaspe (Riccardo Broschi opera) for Pittsburgh's Byham Theater, Quantum Theater, and Chatham Baroque, (2019). In 2023, she danced in Karole Armitage's GRRRL Nutcracker and as Maria Taglioni in Jess and Morgs award-winning film “An Evening with Taglioni.” Franceschi was interviewed for the book Balanchine, Then and Now, and has been a guest on the BBC's Woman's Hour. Franceschi has taught at Juilliard, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, NYTB, and Rambert Dance.