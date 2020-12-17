Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!

We're all missing the excitement of meeting our favorite theater stars at the Stage Door while Broadway remains shut down...

Introducing Stage Door! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!

Visit BroadwayWorld Stage Door today for your virtual experience!

Upon launch, we're featuring over 70 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikoski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!

Since the shutdown of Broadway in March, BroadwayWorld has stepped up expansion and development of new and exciting features for both the current period, and for when theatres begin to re-open in 2021.

Highlights include:

-New design - Launched in April, the site features a new, more easily navigable, mobile-first design with AI powered content and a slew of new features.

-Next on Stage - With more than 3,000 nominees and 500,000 votes, our student singing competition (winner prize packs feature LaDuca shoes, $1,000 charity contributions, professional single recording session, more) will be entering its 3rd hit season.

-BroadwayWorld Research - The new BroadwayWorld Research platform provides practical data-driven insights into industry trends, demographics, and more for industry members, marketers, and the community at large.

-BroadwayWorld Events - Has now aired tens of thousands of Pay-Per-View streams, supporting a variety of artists and venues.

-Industry Pro - Weekly newsletters, webinars and exclusive insights for members of the theatre industry in New York, around the country, and throughout the world.

-BroadwayWorld Store - Offering an exclusive line of must-have merchandise for theatrical lovers, we've recently expanded to accommodate third party vendors as well.

-Streaming Calendar - The largest online selection of streaming events, concerts, and benefits. Listings are free, fully interactive, and searchable by date and type of event.

-Stage Mag - a new service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.