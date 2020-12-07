Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep Will Appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Promoting their upcoming film "The Prom," Meryl Streep and Andrew Rannells will join co-star James Corden as guests on his late night show this week!

See the full list of this week's guests below.

"The Prom" will be released December 11th on Netflix.

Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays in 1976. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia. In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust, and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. Streep won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a troubled wife in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and went on to establish herself as a film actress in the 1980s. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a Holocaust survivor in Sophie's Choice (1982) and had her biggest commercial success to that point in Out of Africa (1985). She continued to gain critical and awards recognition for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, but commercial success was varied, with the comedy Death Becomes Her (1992) and the drama The Bridges of Madison County (1995) becoming her biggest earners in that period.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.

Upcoming Guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Monday, December 7

Matthew McConaughey; talk and musical performance by Shawn Mendes (n)

Tuesday, December 8

Meryl Streep; talk and musical performance by Billy Eichner (n)

Wednesday, December 9

Jamie Dornan; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson (n)

*Thursday, December 10

Andrew Rannells; talk and musical performance by Megan Thee Stallion (n)

Friday, December 11

Armie Hammer; musical performance by Surfaces (OAD: 10/8/20)

