Andrew Lloyd Webber Confirms Nicole Sherzinger Will Perform on the Tonys

Andrew Lloyd Webber confirmed on social media that Nicole Sherzinger, currently in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, will be performing at the Tonys on Sunday, June 8, 2025. See the post below!

In the video, Webber says that he is currently in New York for the awards show, and encourages folks to tune in for the Tonys. "I’ve seen so many great shows," says Webber in his video, "it’s fantastic, and who knows what’s going to happen. It’s one of those seasons where it’s just been so exciting, that really, anybody could be a winner.”

He also confirmed that Nicole Sherzinger will be performing at the awards ceremony. “She is one of the greatest singers that I have had the joy of working with… This is why the Tony Awards ceremony itself is so great on TV because among the very many Great Performances you will see Nicole singing.”

Sunset Boulevard is up for seven nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. The nominations also included Best Actress in a Leading Role (Nicole Scherzinger), Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tom Francis), Best Direction, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas