American Composers Orchestra Will Not Perform April 2 Concert At Carnegie Hall

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) will not perform its April 2, 2020 concert at Carnegie Hall, which has extended its public closure through Sunday, May 10, 2020 in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The concert, led by ACO Music Director George Manahan, was to have featured the world premieres of two new works commissioned by ACO - Mark Adamo's Last Year: Concerto for Solo Violoncello with Harp, Piano, String Orchestra with cellist Jeffrey Zeigler and Nina C. Young's Out of whose womb came the ice with baritone David Tinervia and video by Luke DuBois. The premieres of both pieces will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity, as part of a future ACO concert.

Recognizing the need do its part in mitigating the financial losses faced by musicians during this crisis and in the hope that other performing arts organizations and orchestras will follow suit as they are able, American Composers Orchestra and its board have consulted with the composers, solo performers, and the orchestra committee to compensate each constituency involved in the April 2 concert in a mutually agreeable and financially supportive manner.

ACO Artistic Director Derek Bermel, Music Director George Manahan, Orchestra Committee Chair Eugene Moye, Board Chair Frederick Wertheim, and President Ed Yim jointly stated, "These are turbulent times for arts organizations. Usually, in times of crisis and need, we are able to provide our art to console, heal, gather and reflect. This particular crisis is preventing us from doing that, and it is frustrating not to be able to share the music we all need so much right now. But we remain fervent in our belief in the need for music, the arts, and creativity, and we will seek ways in the coming weeks to do as much as possible to provide what we can during this time."

In an effort to continue to bring new music to its audiences during the crisis, ACO will be providing videos online for a seven day period of its recent Underwood New Music Readings, held without the public in attendance on March 12 and 13. These Readings, which have become an influential platform for aspiring orchestral composers, included works by six emerging composers - Dai Wei, Anthony R. Green, Paul Novak, Christian Quiñones, Gity Razaz, and Keane Southard. Those interested in accessing the videos by email can sign up at http://bit.ly/ACOEmail.

Audience members who purchased tickets for American Composers Orchestra's April 2 concert and are seeking refunds should visit www.carnegiehall.org/Coronavirus-Information for updates and information about Carnegie Hall's policies.

More information about American Composers Orchestra is available online at www.americancomposers.org.





