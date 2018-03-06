American Associates of The National Theatre to Host Gala Celebrating ANGELS IN AMERICA

The National Theatre and the American Associates of the National Theatre will host an exclusive fundraising gala to celebrate the arrival of the National Theatre's acclaimed production of Angels in America, A Gay Fantasia on National Themes on Broadway on Sunday, March 11.

This very special day will begin at 1:00 PM with a pre-show champagne reception hosted by National Theatre Artistic Director Rufus Norris and playwright Tony Kushner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street). It continues at 2:30 PM at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street) with a pre-curtain champagne, followed by the 3:00 PM performance of Angels in America, Part 1: Millennium Approaches at the Neil Simon. Following the performance, a private gala dinner will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom with members of the cast, creative team, and gala co-hosts.

The gala will be hosted by Mr. Norris, Mr. Kushner, director Marianne Elliott, and stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane. The gala co-chairs are Sabine and Richard Chalmers, Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere, Suzie and Bruce Kovner, Stephanie and Carter McClelland, Elizabeth Offord, Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson, and Leila Maw Straus.

For additional information on the gala, including how to purchase tickets, please contact the AANT on (212) 489-4783 or Gina Napoli at gina@aarnt.org.

Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott, Angels in America stars Academy Award® and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane,and also features Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone, Patrick Andrews, Glynis Bell, Amy Blackman, Curt James, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Mark Nelson, Matty Oaks, Genesis Oliver, Jane Pfitsch, Lee Aaron Rosen, Ron Todorowski, Silvia Vrskova, and Lucy York.

Returning to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993, this spectacular new staging, directed by Elliott, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

A quarter-century after stunning the theater world, one of the greatest theatrical journeys of our time returns to Broadway in an acclaimed new production from the National Theatre. As politically incendiary as any play in the American canon, Angels in America also manages to be, at turns, hilariously irreverent and heartbreakingly humane. It is also astonishingly relevant, speaking every bit as urgently to our anxious times as it did when it first premiered. Tackling Reaganism, McCarthyism, immigration, religion, climate change, and AIDS against the backdrop of New York City in the mid-1980's, no contemporary drama has succeeded so indisputably with so ambitious a scope.

When it first premiered, Angels in America won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play. HBO's 2003 screen adaptation won both the Emmy® and the Golden Globe® Awards for Best Miniseries.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Ian MacNeil (Scenic Design), Tony Award nominee Nicky Gillibrand (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Drama Desk Award winner Adrian Sutton (Music), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (Sound Design), Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Designers), Finn Caldwell (Puppetry Director and Movement), Robby Graham (Original Movement), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Steven Hoggett (Movement Consultant). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Angels in America is produced by Tim Levy for NT America, Jordan Roth, Rufus Norris & Lisa Burger for the National Theatre, Elliott & Harper Productions, Kash Bennett for NT Productions,Aged in Wood, Baruch-Viertel-Routh-Frankel Group, Jane Bergère, Adam Blanshay Productions, CatWenJam Productions, Jean Doumanian, Gilad-Rogowsky, Gold-Ross Productions,The John Gore Organization, Grove Entertainment, Harris Rubin Productions, HornosMoellenberg, Brian & Dayna Lee, Benjamin Lowy, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, Mark Pigott, Jon B. Platt, E. Price-LD ENT., Daryl Roth, Catherine Schreiber, Barbara Whitman, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization.

American Associates of the National Theatre (AANT) is a New York-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the work of the National Theatre in the United Kingdom and in the United States. Since 2005, the AANT has granted more than $20 million to the National Theatre. These essential funds make a significant contribution to the National Theatre's increasingly global reach - engaging over 7 million people around the world last year alone, through its acclaimed work on stage, NT Live cinema broadcasts, and digital education resources. The National's unique relationship with America is underlined by tremendous support for its work. The AANT has a flourishing membership program in the US, holding events throughout the year for generous supporters, as well as offering a NT Live private screening program and special allocations of tickets for National Theatre productions in the U.S. and the U.K. To become a member and enjoy National Theatre productions and events in the US year-round, visit www.aarnt.org.

Angels in America is a two-part performance. Part One, Millennium Approaches and Part Two, Perestroika are sold together.

Ticket packages ($99 - $318) for both parts of Angels in America are available at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877.250.2929, or in person at The Neil Simon Theatre box office (250 West 52nd Street).

General Rush: A limited number tickets are available for general rush in person at the Neil Simon box office starting at 10 AM for that day's performance(s) at $37 (including facilities fees) for single event days. On days where both parts are being performed, tickets to both parts can be purchased for a total of $74 (including facilities fees).

Digital Lottery: A limited number of digital lottery tickets will be made available to performances for a combined price for both parts is $74 including facilities fees ($37 per part). For more information, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/angels

Preview Performance schedule:

• Tuesday, March 6 at 7 PM (Part 1) & Wednesday, March 7 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Thursday, March 8 at 7 PM (Part 1) & Friday, March 9 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Saturday, March 10 at 1 PM (Part 1) & Saturday, March 10 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Thursday, March 15 at 7 PM (Part 1) & Friday, March 16 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Saturday, March 17 at 1 PM (Part 1) & Saturday, March 17 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Sunday, March 18 at 2 PM (Part 1) & Saturday, March 24 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Wednesday, March 21 at 1 PM (Part 1) & Wednesday, March 21 at 7 PM (Part 2)

• Thursday, March 22 at 7 PM (Part 1) & Friday, March 23 at 7 PM (Part 2)

Post Opening Performance Schedule:

Wednesdays: Part 1 at 1:00 PM and Part 2 at 7:00 PM

Thursdays & Fridays: Part 1 on Thursday at 7:00 PM and Part 2 on Friday at 7:00 PM

Saturdays: Part 1 at 1:00 PM and Part 2 at 7:00 PM

Sundays: Parts 1 & 2 alternate every other Sunday at 2:00 PM

Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

For additional information, please visit www.angelsbroadway.com.

