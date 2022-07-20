Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation.

In a new interview with Backstage, Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.

"I have dreams that I'm still auditioning for 'Wicked.' Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes on 'The Dropout'], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of 'Wicked' - because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of 'The Dropout' on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you.' I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life."

Although Seyfried was ultimately not chosen for the role, she looks back on the experience as valuable training for her future musical work.

"I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since 'Les Miz,' I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

Seyfried has stated in the past that she was unhappy with her vocals in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables film, stating: "I wish I could redo 'Les Misérables' completely because the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it ... I was very weak. I feel like I could definitely play Cosette now. I've been working diligently ever since 'Les Misérables' to strengthen my voice and to have some stamina."

Amanda Seyfried was also seen in as Sophie in the film adaption of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015. She has also been seen in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more.

Ariana Grande is set to play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie. She will star alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the new Jon M. Chu-directed film, which is set to begin rehearsals next month. The film will be relesed in two parts, which one premiering during the 2024 holiday season and the second premiering the next year. Filming, which will likely take place over the course of a year, is set to begin in November.