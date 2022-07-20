Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film
Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition

Amanda Seyfried Discusses How Wanting to 'Redo' LES MISERABLES Affected Her WICKED Movie Audition

Seyfried played Cosette in Tom Hooper's 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.

Jul. 20, 2022  

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she auditioned for the role of Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation.

In a new interview with Backstage, Seyfried stated that she wished to prove herself through the Wicked audition after being dissatisfied with her singing performance as Cosette in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables.

"I have dreams that I'm still auditioning for 'Wicked.' Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [Holmes on 'The Dropout'], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of 'Wicked' - because I wanted it that much that I was like, 'You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of 'The Dropout' on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you.' I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life."

Although Seyfried was ultimately not chosen for the role, she looks back on the experience as valuable training for her future musical work.

"I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since 'Les Miz,' I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

Seyfried has stated in the past that she was unhappy with her vocals in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables film, stating: "I wish I could redo 'Les Misérables' completely because the live singing aspect, I still have nightmares about it ... I was very weak. I feel like I could definitely play Cosette now. I've been working diligently ever since 'Les Misérables' to strengthen my voice and to have some stamina."

Amanda Seyfried was also seen in as Sophie in the film adaption of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015. She has also been seen in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more.

Ariana Grande is set to play Glinda in the upcoming Wicked movie. She will star alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the new Jon M. Chu-directed film, which is set to begin rehearsals next month. The film will be relesed in two parts, which one premiering during the 2024 holiday season and the second premiering the next year. Filming, which will likely take place over the course of a year, is set to begin in November.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato Announce Fall Tour
July 19, 2022

Kitchen Dwellers and Daniel Donato will embark on ‘Galaxy Grass x Cosmic Country Fall Tour.’ Each packing out venues, theatres and festival performances in an upward trajectory. The 22-date tour kicks off in St. Louis, MO on October 5 and will continue throughout the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast, wrapping up on November 5 in St. Paul, MN.
Paul Kelly to Release New Album 'Rivers and Rain'
July 19, 2022

Filled to the brim with songs from his five decades of exceptional music making, the 20 tracks of Rivers and Rain are skimmed from his much-admired albums, such as his award-winning releases Nothing But A Dream, Goin’ Your Way, Life Is Fine, and Nature, as well as his epic eight-CD retrospective, The A-Z Recordings.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Returns With a 6-Week Ratings High Among Women 25-54
July 19, 2022

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranked as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show – network or syndicated – in Households (1.5 rating), Total Viewers (2.081 million) and Women 25-54 (0.6 rating). In fact, “Live” stood as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 26th consecutive week (including 12 ties) among Women 25-54.
Vicki Burns Releases New Album 'Lotus Blossoms Days'
July 19, 2022

The title is from Billy Strayhorn's Lotus Blossom which has lyrics written by New York lyricist Roger Schore and jazz vocalist Carol Sloane. There are six tunes that started life as instrumentals along with three originals, two penned by Burns and one, You Don't Have To Believe by Tessa Souter. Listen to the new album now!
THE SEA BEAST Tops Netflix's Top Film List
July 19, 2022

Viewers took a deep dive into the epic animated adventure The Sea Beast. The story of Maisie and Jacob landed in the #1 spot (two weeks in a row!) on the English Films List and holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an animated film with 68.11M hours viewed. Directed by Chris Williams, the film was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.