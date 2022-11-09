Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present 2022 Holiday Performance And Party Featuring HABIT FORMED Preview

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present their 2022 Holiday Performance and Party, featuring a preview of the developing work Habit Formed, on December 14, 2022 at 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Compass Real Estate, 90 Fifth Avenue, 11th floor, NYC. The Performance Preview will take place at 7:30 p.m. Join the artists, staff, and board of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to celebrate the holidays with food, drink, and community. For more information and to RSVP for the free event, visit amandaselwyndance.org/holiday-performance-2022.

Habit Formed will use Selwyn's playful, athletic, and sensuous movement vocabulary to create a moving landscape that unpacks the structured and habitual behavior in our lives. These habits can manifest strength, ease, and freedom and also create limits, boundaries, and affliction. Repeated group sections with small changes and moving scenic elements will embody the ways in which we, as humans, are habit forming creatures.

This preview of Habit Formed is part of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's 23rd Annual Performance Season. The full evening-length work will premiere in 2024 at New York Live Arts.

Featuring Scenic and Costume design by Anna-Alisa Belous, Lighting Design by Dan Ozminkowski, and Sound Design by Joel Wilhelmi.

Dancers: Torrey Harada, Manon Hallay, Misaki Hayama, David Hochberg, Isaac Kerr, Minseon Kim, Ashley McQueen, Michael Miles, Oscar Antonio Rodriguez, Lauren Russo, and John Trunfio.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 95 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has toured to festivals, presented open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.