Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Launch Summer Intensive

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will offer its 2025 Summer Intensive at the New Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio in Tribeca in two sessions beginning August 18-22nd and August 25-29, 2025.

The Summer Intensive will immerse young dancers in a variety of technique classes, company repertory, and a creative process in which participants collaborate to create a new modern dance piece. Open for dancers from ages 16 to 25 years old. To apply, please email: ashley@amandaselwyndance.org.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre Summer Intensive offers a dynamic week (or 2 weeks) of training at the new Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio in Tribeca. The program culminates in an end-of-week showing, showcasing the dancers' growth and artistry. In addition to studio training, lunch-time sessions provide valuable coaching in nutrition, cross-training, audition preparation, and more, equipping dancers with the tools they need for a sustainable and successful career.

Session Classes:

Modern, Ballet, and Jazz Technique, Conditioning, Yoga, Improvisation, Company Repertory, and Creative/Choreography.

Dates:

Session 1: August 18-22, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Session 2: August 25-29, 2025 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Price: $550/week

Day drop in: $110/day

*scholarship opportunities available*

Location: Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio

412 Broadway (2nd FL), New York, NY 10013

Corner of Broadway and Canal in Tribeca

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.