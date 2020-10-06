Amanda Kloots Calls Out Trump for 'Disgraceful' Comments- 'It IS Something to Be Afraid Of'
"Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital," she says.
Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, who lost her husband Nick Cordero earlier this year to extensive complications from COVID-19 is taking issue with some of the President's latest comments to the American public.
She writes: " To all the over 208,000 Americans who lost loved ones to this virus - I stand by you, with you, holding your hand. Unfortunately it did dominate our lives didn't it? It dominated Nick's family's lives and my family's lives. I guess we "let it" - like it was our choice?? Unfortunately not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital. I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful.
Oct 5, 2020
Cordero died in July at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.
In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator. Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.
