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Photos: Meet the New Cast of THE OUTSIDERS

New cast members of The Outsiders have taken over at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, including six actors making their Broadway debuts.

By: Mar. 18, 2026

New cast members of The Outsiders have taken over at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, including six actors making their Broadway debuts. They began performances together on Tuesday, March 17.  Meet the new cast members in the photos below!

The cast is now led by Noah Pacht (John Proctor is the Villain) as “Ponyboy Curtis,” Caleb Mathura (Broadway debut,The Notebook National Tour) as “Johnny Cade,” SeQuoiia (joined the company earlier this year as a swing) as “Dallas Winston,” Dan Berry (originated the role of “Paul” in the Broadway company) as “Darrel Curtis,” Sutton James Kaylor(Broadway debut) as “Sodapop Curtis,” Nicholas McDonough (Broadway debut, Paramount+’s “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”) as “Bob” and Victor Carrillo Tracey (a swing in the original Broadway company) as “Paul.” Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as “Cherry Valance” and Daryl Tofa as “Two-Bit” continue with the company.

Also joining the company are Runako Campbell (The Great Gatsby), Brandon Lee Jordan (Broadway debut), Abby Matsusaka (The Outsiders on tour), Alejandro Mullerdahlberg (& Juliet), Logan Gray Saad (Broadway debut, Moulin Rouge! The Musical on tour), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby) and Wes Williams (Broadway debut, The Great Gatsby in South Korea). The cast also includes Cameron Burke, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler HatchHailey HydeJosh Strobl, Eli Talley, Jena VanElslanderDavis Wayne and Cole Zieser.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



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