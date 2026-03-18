Photos: Meet the New Cast of HADESTOWN

New cast members have taken over in Hadestown on Broadway! The current company played their first performance on Tuesday, March 3 and includes Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’ Check out photos of the new cast below!

They are joined by Shea Renne, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the ‘Fates.’ The chorus of ‘Workers’ is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, and Max Kumangai.

Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and is about to begin its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions opened across the globe in Sydney, Melbourne, Amsterdam last year. A new production will open in Brazil in the summer of 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas