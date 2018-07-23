SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Alysha Umphress Responds to NY Times Journalist's Body Shaming Comments

Jul. 23, 2018  

Alysha Umphress is one of Broadway's most sparkling talents, currently starring in Smokey Joe's Cafe Off-Broadway. Despite Umphress's talents and a general positive reaction to the show, New York Times critic Laura Collins-Hughes made a comment in her review about the actress's weight disguised as a critique of the costume designer saying:

Ms. Umphress, by the way, is bigger than the other women onstage, and the costume designer, Alejo Vietti, doesn't seem to have known how to work with that, dressing her in an unnecessarily unflattering way. He does better with the skimpy, yet not overly revealing, pink fringe outfit Emma Degerstedt wears, and jiggles in, for the leering number "Teach Me How to Shimmy."

Umphress responded to this with the following tweet:

Many industry colleagues have responded in support of Umphress, condemning the carelessly worded review including Betty Gilpin and Caissie Levy.

Stay ferosh, Alysha, and thank you for the music.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

