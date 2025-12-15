Alvin Ailey Continues Holiday Engagement At New York City Center With World Premieres And Special Programs

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will continue its holiday engagement at New York City Center with a third week of performances featuring back-to-back world premieres, the debut of a new Ailey Classics program, and the final performances of the Ailey & Jamison Tribute.

The engagement includes multiple opportunities to see Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, alongside new and returning works from across the company’s repertory.

Earlier this week, Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss the company’s milestone season and the continued significance of Revelations. The engagement continues with a range of programs running through the end of December and into the New Year.

AILEY & JAMISON TRIBUTE

Wednesday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The final performance of the Ailey & Jamison Tribute program opens with a dedication to longtime Rehearsal Director Ronni Favors in her farewell season. The program includes Memoria, Alvin Ailey’s tribute to Joyce Trisler; Cry, choreographed by Ailey on Judith Jamison; Jamison’s A Case of You; and concludes with Revelations.

ALL NEW PROGRAM

Thursday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performances: December 20, 23, 27, and January 1

The season’s first All New program features the world premiere of EMBRACE by Fredrick Earl Mosley. Set to music by Des’ree, Etta James, Maxwell, Ed SHeeran, and Stevie Wonder, the work explores human connection and emotional vulnerability. The program also includes Maija García’s Jazz Island, Matthew Neenan’s Difference Between, and Jamar Roberts’ Song of the Anchorite.

THE HOLY BLUES

Friday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Additional performances: December 21 (matinee), December 24, 26, 30, and January 1 (evening)

The New York City Center debut of THE HOLY BLUES by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro draws inspiration from Alvin Ailey’s writings and the traditions of the Ring Shout and gospel and blues music. The program also includes Lar Lubovitch’s Many Angels, Elisa Monte’s Treading, and Ronald K. Brown’s Grace.

AILEY CLASSICS

Saturday, December 20 at 2:00 p.m. (Family Matinee)

Additional performances: December 21 (evening), December 24 (matinee), December 28 (matinee)

The newly introduced Ailey Classics program highlights excerpts from across Alvin Ailey’s repertory, including selections from Memoria, Night Creature, Pas de Duke, Masekela Langage, Opus McShann, A Song for You, For ‘Bird’ – With Love, Reflections in D, Hidden Rites, and Cry, concluding with Revelations. Family matinee performances are followed by a Q&A with the dancers.

In addition to stage performances, audiences can participate in Ailey Extension’s Chance to Dance initiative, which allows first-time students to take two free classes by exchanging their performance ticket. Classes are offered in multiple dance styles and are available both in person and online.

Additional information and performance details are available at ailey.org.