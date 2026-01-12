Allison Russell, Debbie Harry, & More Join 2026 Tibet House US Benefit Concert

The Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert will return to The Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2026 at 7:30PM with Artistic Directors Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, and Musical Director Tony Shanahan at the helm. The benefit concert, now in its 39th year, will deliver an evening full of performances, camaraderie, and one-night-only collaborations.

The lineup includes GRAMMY & JUNO Award-winning artist Allison Russell, who previously starred in Broadway's Hadestown, seminal rock-n-roll pioneer and frontwoman of Blondie, actor and fashion icon Debbie Harry, founding member of iconic New Wave band The B-52s Kate Pierson, trailblazing chillwave singer, songwriter and producer Toro y Moi, as well as The Philip Glass Ensemble (PGE) whose members remain inimitable interpreters of Glass’s work, Tibetan artist, composer, activist, musical director and cultural ambassador Tenzin Choegyal, The Resistance Revival Chorus – a collective of women and non-binary singers who join together to breathe joy and song into the resistance – and GRAMMY Award winning cutting edge electro-acoustic string quartet the The Scorchio Quartet and many more artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Visit here to purchase, call Carnegie Hall at 212.247.7800, or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue). Also available now are special gala packages that include prime concert tickets, an elegant dinner reception with the performers and a who’s who of New York City society. To purchase these packages, visit here or call Tibet House US at 212.807.0563.

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Throughout its history, the one-of-a-kind Tibet House US Benefit Concert has had hundreds of world-class artists participate, including Alabama Shakes, boygenius, Maggie Rogers, Jackson Browne, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Bowen Yang, Joan Baez, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Iggy Pop, The Flaming Lips, Keanu Reeves, Eddie Vedder, Annie Lennox, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, Trey Anastasio and many, many more. The event has garnered praise from many, including New York Times, Rolling Stone, Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, Associated Press, Billboard, Vogue, and more.

