All Carnegie Hall Events Cancelled Until January 7, 2021

Carnegie Hall today announced that it will cancel all events in its three performance venues until January 7, 2021 due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.



"This was a very difficult decision for us to make, however the safety of Carnegie Hall's artists, audiences, and staff is paramount," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "After consulting with medical professionals and other experts on a continuing basis, we have concluded, in the face of current government restrictions and social distancing protocols, that there is no other option but to extend the Hall's closure through the end of the calendar year, allowing health conditions to continue to improve. While this has been an enormously challenging time for all of us, we remain focused on preparing for when we will be together again and, in the meanwhile, actively engaging audiences digitally in service of our musical mission."



All Carnegie Hall performances from October through December 2020 have now been cancelled. The Hall's Opening Night Gala-originally scheduled for October 7-will transform into an online virtual celebration to be presented this fall with details to be announced.



In addition, original programming presented via the Hall's new online series, including Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall, will continue to connect leading artists and audiences digitally, streamed on the Hall's website and social media channels. The Hall's wide range of music education and social impact programs, many of which have pivoted to digital during the pandemic, will also continue to serve families, educators, community members, and aspiring young musicians.



Carnegie Hall has been closed since March 13 in line with executive orders by New York City and New York State government officials as well as guidelines issued by the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), all designed to battle the spread of COVID-19.



While Carnegie Hall's performance venues are expected to re-open to the public on January 7, 2021, the Hall's Resnick Education Wing and offices may open at an earlier date pending public health conditions. An update with further details on when Carnegie Hall music education and social impact programs will resume on-site or in off-site partner locations will be shared later this summer. The general public is encouraged to check carnegiehall.org/events for the most up-to-date programming information.

For a list of October-December 2020 performances at Carnegie Hall affected by this closure, please click here.

Information for Carnegie Hall Ticketholders:



Patrons interested in either donating their tickets to Carnegie Hall or receiving an account credit are asked to call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM) or email feedback@carnegiehall.org by July 31, 2020 with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number), and the name and date of the concert listed on the tickets.



After July 31, all patrons who purchased tickets by credit card from Carnegie Hall for a performance that has been cancelled will receive refunds; those who purchased by cash at the Box Office may email a scan or photo of the tickets to feedback@carnegiehall.org, along with complete contact details (name, mailing address, and phone number) for a refund. Those who purchased tickets directly from other concert presenters should contact that presenter for refund information.

