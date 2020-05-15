Alexandra Billings to Host THE LAVENDER EFFECT Live Virtual Pride Parade; Lily Tomlin, Judith Light & More to Take Part

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of PRIDE with THE LAVENDER EFFECT Live Virtual Pride Parade on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12p PST / 3p EST Live on Zoom and Facebook. Their Grand Marshall and Host is Transgender Activist & Actress, Alexandra Billings.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT Live Virtual Pride Parade has announced their list of amazing talent, nonprofits and government organizations participants lineup:

Lily Tomlin (Tony, Emmy and Grammy Winner; Grace & Frankie; 9 to 5); Judith Light (Tony Award and Emmy Award winner; The Politician, Who's the Boss); Bradley Whitford (Emmy Winner; The Handmaid's Tale; The West Wing); Kathryn Hahn (Transparent); Amy Landecker (Transparent); Sally Kirkland (Golden Globe Winner for "Anna"); Lady J (Pose); Lindsay Pierce (Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway); Bruce Vilanch (Emmy Winner; comedian writer/actor); Michael Musto (journalist); Jason Stuart (Smothered; comedian); Chad Michaels (AJ and the Queen; Cher Impersonator); Miss Barbie-Q (actress/Drag Queen); Kay Sedia (AJ and the Queen; Chico's Angels); Diane Anderson-Minshall (The Advocate)

Ron Galperin & Family (LA City Controller); EVan Wolfson (Founder/ED Freedom to Marry); Vinnie Pompei (Director HRC); Kathy Godwin (President PFLAG); LA LGBT Youth Advocates Coalition; This Way Out Radio

Legendary Transgender Activist & Actress, Alexandra Billings will be the Virtual Pride Parade's Grand Marshall & Host. Ms Billings is an actress, teacher, singer, and activist. She is best known for her recurring role on Amazon's award-winning show "Transparent." Ms Billings is the second openly transgender woman to have played a transgender character on television and is a true LGBTQ+ Pioneer. Ms Billings is currently the first Transgender actress to be cast as Madame Morrible in "Wicked" on Broadway.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT (www.thelavendereffect.org) hosts a live streaming event to launch Pride Month! LGBTQ+ Activists, Political Leaders, and Celebrities from coast to coast will join the virtual procession. As the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, and Pride festivities around the globe are being cancelled, this Virtual Pride Parade will celebrate our history and benefit THE LAVENDER EFFECT's mission to Advance the Future of LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture.

To sign up for free virtual tickets and receive weekly updates about the event and for information on how to become a sponsor, go to: https://thelavendereffect.networkforgood.com/events/20696-virtual-pride-parade-tm.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT is currently accepting applications from individuals and organizations who would like to participate in the Virtual Pride Parade . They welcome LGBTQ+ Activists, Political Leaders, and Celebrities to help us reach a broad audience and to share the cumulative wisdom of LGBTQ+ Pioneers. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Heritage and Culture helps to demystify the diverse community, reduce shame, combat homophobia, and empower youth.

Those who participate are encouraged to creatively and safely express your PRIDE inside or outside, in motion or stationery, harmonic or monotone, dressed up or dressed down. State your gratitude for LGBTQ+ Elders, and all they've endured to make the world a better place. Recite your post-pandemic vision. Tell all what PRIDE means to you. If you are an activist, politician, organization, or celebrity interested in joining, please reach out to: VPP@TheLavenderEffect.org.





