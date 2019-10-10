Al Roker Will Return To WAITRESS and Jordin Sparks Extends Limited Engagement

Al Roker will return to the cast of Waitress as "Joe" from November 1st through November 24th. Al Roker made his Broadway debut in the role last year. Jordin Sparks will also extend her run as Jenna through November 24th.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Since 1985, he has co-hosted for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center and co-hosts The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and numerous NBC specials. His "Lend a Hand Today" initiative has taken him across the country and raised millions to help small charities. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Please note that Al Roker will not perform on Saturday or Sunday 2pm Matinees, or on Saturday November 23 8pm evening. He will perform in both shows (2pm & 7pm) on Sunday November 24.

Jordin Sparks is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum, singer/songwriter and actress who garnered worldwide attention at age 17 as winner of season six American Idol. Sparks' popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks and has received to date two BET Awards, one American Music Award, one BMI Songwriting Award, one People's Choice Award, nominated for two MTV Awards, and a Grammy. Sparks also made her film debut starring opposite Whitney Houston in the SONY Pictures film, Sparkle. She has since appeared in numerous films, television programs and specials as an actress, host and performer.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Jordin Sparks, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Christopher Fitzgerald, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Raigan Olivia Saunders-Newton, Sophia Rodriguez, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.





