Actress & Author Patricia Bosworth Passes Away From Coronavirus Complications

It was reported today that actress turned award-winning author, Patricia Bosworth, died Thursday of complications relating to Covid-19. She was 86 years old.

Best known for her work as a chronicler of Hollywood, Bosworth began her career as member of the famed Actors Studio, of which she was also a board member. Her numerous Broadway credits include Inherit the Wind, Small War on Murray Hill, Howie, and The Sin of Pat Muldoon.

Bosworth's film and television appearances include turns on Naked City and The Patty Duke Show, and starring opposite Audrey Hepburn in The Nun's Story.

After giving up show business for writing in the 1960s, Bosworth enjoyed stints writing for New York Magazine and The New York Times. In later years her work appeared in McCall's and Harper's Bazaar among other publications. In the 1980s, she was hired at Vanity Fair, where she worked as a contributing editor.

She is the author of best-selling biographies of Montgomery Clift, Diane Arbus, Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, in addition to her own memoirs, Anything Your Little Heart Desires: An American Family Story and The Men in My Life: A Memoir of Love and Art in 1950s Manhattan.

Check out Patricia's appearance on Theater Talk will actress Estelle Parsons here:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You