Abendmusik to Present Music From The Kroměříž Archive
Some of the most popular, original and striking of all 5-part music is that of Heinrich Schmelzer, Biber, and Biber's colleague Pavel Vejvanovský. The greatest source of their works in manuscript is the remarkable collection at the seemingly obscure court of Kroměřiž in Moravia, like Salzburg the seat of a prince-archbishop. Vejvanovský, in his capacity as librarian and copyist, is largely to thank for assembling this vast corpus of music. His connections with the court of the Holy Roman Emperor in Vienna ensured both the performance of Czech music in the capital and the preservation of the works of Viennese composers - chiefly Schmelzer's - that would otherwise likely be lost.
May 22, 2020 at 8pm
$20 advance | $25 door Seniors, students: $10 advance | $15 door
Limited space - advance purchase recommended
FEATURED GUEST John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba
Get Tickets > https://www.musae.me/abendmusik/experiences/711/m?ref=musae
