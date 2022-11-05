Aaron Carter Passes Away at 34
According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Aaron Carter, a rapper and singer with credits both on and off-Broadway, has passed away at the age of 34. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday, November 5th.
Carter is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer. He first came to fame as a pop and hip-hop singer in the late 1990s, establishing himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the first years of the 21st century with his four studio albums.
Born in Tampa, Florida, Carter began performing at age seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at age 9, selling a million copies worldwide. His second album Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000) sold three million copies in the United States, and Carter began making guest appearances on Nickelodeon and touring with the Backstreet Boys shortly after the record's release. Carter's next album, Oh Aaron, also went platinum, and the musician released what would be his last studio album for 16 years, Another Earthquake!, in 2002, followed by his 2003 Most Requested Hits collection.
He has since appeared on Dancing with the Stars, the Broadway musical Seussical, the off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks, and made several one-off performances. In 2014, he announced that he would begin releasing new music and began by releasing a single featuring rapper Pat SoLo, "Ooh Wee", which first became available as a free download with purchase on his web store. Carter released the single, "Fool's Gold", on April 1, 2016, and an EP titled LøVë in February 2017. His fifth studio album of the same name was released on February 16, 2018.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
Pittsburgh CLO brings one of the nation's top performers, Michael Cerveris, to town in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge in its 31st annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 9-23 at the Byham Theater.
Photos: First Look at Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp & Adam Rothenberg in 2:22 – A GHOST STORY
November 4, 2022
The U.S. premiere of “2:22 – A Ghost Story” opens tonight, November 4, 2022, playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre. Get a first look at photos here!
Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato to Star in World Premiere Staging of THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
November 4, 2022
The Metropolitan Opera will present the world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, November 22–December 15. This marks the return of soprano Renée Fleming, starring alongside actress and singer Kelli O’Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the opera’s trio of heroines.
Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart the Show in December
November 4, 2022
The current cast of Queens of Six on Broadway will be leaving the show on December 4, 2022. You have one month left catch Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Mallory Maedke, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Bre, , Bre Jackson, Keri René Fuller, and Brennyn Lark.
WRITE OUT LOUD's Fourth Album to be Released This Month With Jennifer Damiano, Aisha Jackson & More
November 4, 2022
WRITE OUT LOUD will release its fourth album on November 5th! Write Out Loud is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls) celebrating and stewarding the work of new musical theatre writers.