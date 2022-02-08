ASSASSINS 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording to be Released in March

Broadway Records announced today the forthcoming release of Assassins (The 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording). The album will preserve Stephen Sondheim's full score with the recent Classic Stage Company cast with direction by John Doyle. Assassins is available for pre-order at Broadwayrecords.com. The album will be available digitally on March 18, with a physical CD release date of April 15, 2022.

To preorder the album please CLICK HERE!

Broadway Records President Van Dean says, "We were honored to receive Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's blessing to proceed with a cast recording after its acclaimed opening. We are dedicated to preserving this all-star production of Assassins in Mr. Sondheim's memory and in tribute to his incredible legacy."

Assassins features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman from an idea by Charles Gilbert Jr, direction by John Doyle, music direction and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and sound design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz. The album is produced by two-time Grammy Award nominee Matt Stine, co-produced by Van Dean, executive produced by Toni Marie Davis, Tyler Ellman, Jon Zietz, Matt Connolly, Jonathan Demar, and Seriff Productions, associate produced by Bartos Theatrical Group LLC. The cast recording is recorded and mixed by Isaiah Abolin.

Assassins featured Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr.; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble.