AMELIE Original London Cast Recording Now Available on CD

The Olivier Award-nominated production will be opening in the West End beginning May 20, 2021.

Apr. 2, 2021  
Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals have announced that the 2021 GRAMMY Award nominee for Best Musical Theater Album, AMÉLIE ORIGINAL LONDON CAST RECORDING, is now available on physical CD! The album, originally released digitally in June 2020, can be purchased or streamed HERE. Earlier this week, it was announced that the Olivier Award-nominated production will be opening in the West End beginning May 20, 2021.

"We're delighted to bring Amélie to CD for audiophiles to enjoy. This is a show about emerging from isolation and searching for love and kindness, to which we can all relate these days," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord and producer of the album. Concord Theatricals also licenses Amélie worldwide for live stage performance by professional and amateur theatres.

Theatres interested in licensing the show should visit concordsho.ws/PerformAmelie.


