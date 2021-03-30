AMELIE THE MUSICAL Transfers to the West End in May 2021

Following its opening at the Watermill Theatre, a critically acclaimed sell-out tour in 2019, a highly successful Christmas season at The Other Palace in 2019, a Grammy nomination and 3 Olivier Award nominations, Amélie The Musical arrives in the heart of the West End this summer.

Following the government roadmap announcement, tickets are on sale now for a socially distanced audience at the Criterion Theatre from Thursday 20 May, with a press night on Wednesday 2 June. Olivier-nominee Audrey Brisson will return to the role of 'Amélie'.

Amélie secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness discovering the possibilities around every corner and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Experience this beautiful story and be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who discovers her voice, uncovers the power of human connection and sees possibility around every corner.

The five - time Oscar-nominated film will be brought to life by a cast of actor-musicians and set to a critically acclaimed re-orchestrated score. With music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas, this musical adaptation of the five-time Oscar-nominated film written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, is directed by Michael Fentiman.

The producers acknowledge that all current government guidelines will be adhered to in terms of Covid security, and they will keep them under constant review. The seating plan at the Criterion has been designed to facilitate social distancing. The box office system is responsive to demand and will automatically auto-distance seats during the booking process to ensure a minimum 1 metre space between patrons until such a time that social distancing is no longer a legal requirement.

Louis Hartshorn, CEO of Hartshorn-Hook Productions, said, "Amélie is about kindness, distance and human connection, and resonates deeply with what we have all been through over the last year. We're very excited to be bringing this beautiful production to the West End and contributing to the reopening of the theatre industry. We thank the Arts Council and DCMS for the support of the Culture Recovery Fund and our hard working producing and creative teams for their passionate and careful work to bring our shows back to the stage."

The full cast includes Sioned Saunders as 'Gina' (Camelot- The Watermill, Made in Dagenham - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch), Flora Spencer-Longhurst as 'Georgette' / 'Sylvie' (Once - Phoenix Theatre, The Real Thing- Rose Theatre Kingston), Rachel Dawson as 'Amandine' / 'Philomene' (The Jungle Book - UK Tour, A Little Night Music - The Watermill), Oliver Grant as 'Lucien' / 'Mysterious Man' (War Horse - UK Tour, Twelfth Night - Chichester Festival Theatre), Chris Jared as 'Nino Quincampoix' (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips - Shakespeare's Globe, The Duchess of Malfi - Nottingham Playhouse), Caolan McCarthy as 'Hippolito' / 'Elton John' (The Plough and the Stars - NT, The Beggar's Opera/Alice in Wonderland - Storyhouse), Samuel Morgan-Grahame as 'Joseph' / 'Fluffy' (Sister Act - UK Tour, All My Sons - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Kate Robson-Stuart as 'Suzanne' (Crazy For You - UK Tour, Untold Stories - Watermill Theatre), Jack Quarton as 'Blind Beggar' (Assassins - The Watermill, Wonderland - Nottingham Playhouse), Jez Unwin as Raphael / Bretodeau (Oliver - Leicester Curve, Once - Phoenix Theatre) and Johnson Willis as Collignon / Dufayel (Harold and Maude - Charing Cross Theatre, Dido Queen of Carthage & Salome - RSC Swan). Nuwan Hugh Perera, Miiya Alexandra, Robyn Sinclair and Matthew James Hinchliffe complete the ensemble.

The original film, Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain, was released in 2001, starring Audrey Tautou and Matthieu Kassovitz. Taking over $33 million in a limited theatrical release, it remains the highest-grossing French-language film released in the United States, and one of the biggest international successes for a French film. Amélie won Best Film at the European Film Awards, four César Awards in 2002 (including Best Film and Best Director), two BAFTA Awards (including Best Original Screenplay), and was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best foreign language film. Amélie The Musical was first staged in California in 2015 and was described as an 'enchanting act of theatrical reinvention' (The Los Angeles Times).

Audrey Brisson's theatre credits include: The Elephantom, Pinocchio and Pericles (National Theatre), Midnight's Pumpkin and The Wild Bride (Kneehigh), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Kensington Gardens), Dead Dog in a Suitcase & Other Love Songs (Kneehigh), Romeo and Juliet (Rose Theatre, Kingston), The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (Kneehigh), The Grinning Man (Bristol Old Vic), The Strada (UK Tour & The Other Palace). Her film credits include: Hereafter directed by Clint Eastwood and W.E. directed by Madonna. Television includes: Outlander and Money. Radio includes the title role in Amy Dorrit.

Amélie The Musical is directed by Michael Fentiman, designed by Madeleine Girling, with musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, movement direction by Tom Jackson Greaves, lighting design by Elliot Griggs, sound design by Tom Marshall, puppet design and construction by Dik Downey and musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Samuel Wilson.

The Grammy-nominated original London cast recording of Amélie is available digitally and will be released on CD on 1st April. It can be streamed, downloaded, or pre-ordered here: https://found.ee/amelie-mus