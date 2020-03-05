ALL THAT SCRATCH Podcast Season Two Episode Two Lineup Announced

The lineup of the upcoming March 2020 episode of All That Scratch has been announced as the podcast continues its hotly anticipated second season of live recordings at The Other Palace.

The All That Scratch podcast is a curated hour of promising new British musical theatre recorded live at The Other Palace. Handpicked from open submissions, each episode features a line-up of talented writers taking part in exclusive interviews and live performances.

'Season Two, Episode Two' will feature:

'9 Seconds to Cry' from Public Domain by Francesca Forristal and Jordan Clarke - a dark, funny, verbatim musical about the internet made exclusively using the words of vloggers, Insta 'influencers,' Facebook's tech giants, from the last 6 months.

'The Bear Who Drinks Tears' from The Naughty Carriage on the Orphan Train by Luke Saydon - a playful musical based full of mischief, based on the true Orphan Train Movement, and a cautionary tale that warns about the dangers of not being naughty.

'Hollow' and 'The Stolen Sea' from The Hold by Kath Haling and Bairbre Meade - a musical about nine women prisoners, being transported on the Lady Julian from the UK to Australia in 1789, and the tenacity, courage and strength it takes to survive the journey.

'Miles and Miles and Miles' from HouseFire by Poppy Burton-Morgan and Ben Toth - part gig-theatre, part song cycle, HouseFire unpacks the complexities of climate change through a quartet of endangered animals.

'Her Smile' and 'The Race Is On' from Untitled Rosalind Franklin Musical by Meg McGrady and Zoe Morris - a brand new musical that follows the stories of Rosalind Franklin and Anne Sayre, a decade apart but forever linked.

All That Scratch is dedicated to continuously sharing brilliant new British musical theatre with UK and international audiences. They are also committed to being a platform for early-stage new musical theatre to share their work, reach new audiences, and garner developmental support and producing partners for future life.

The live recording takes place on Monday 23 March 2020 and the podcast will be released on Wednesday 1 April 2020. Tickets to the live recording are £5 and can be purchased here: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/all-that-scratch/#book





