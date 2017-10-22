A Warning to Theatergoers: MTA to Start Graveyard Shift Earlier

Oct. 22, 2017  

A Warning to Theatergoers: MTA to Start Graveyard Shift Earlier

If you ever want to start a passionate conversation with a New Yorker, bring up the subway. Between service changes, express runs, and every day delays, there's always something to complain about.

Now, according to the New York Daily News, the latest MTA update is the announcement of new graveyard shift hours for repair crews. Instead of an 11:45/12am start, the shift will now start at 10pm, which has the potential to impact your evening trip to the theatre.

The change allegedly comes from the realization that much of the late-night shift at the moment is spent waiting for set up such as turning off the power and getting supplies ready. The extra time will allow workers to get more done during their shift.

The change is set to start Monday, October 23rd, so be sure to continue checking subway operations ahead of time and have a safe evening trip.

