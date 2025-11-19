A VERY BROADWAY CHRISTMAS Tickets On Sale Today

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now for the starriest holiday show in Southern California as Broadway powerhouses Tony Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kevin Chamberlin, James Snyder and Rachel York join the talented performers of David Green's Musical Theatre University in a ninety-minute holiday celebration featuring favorite songs of the season, old and new, and fully-staged and choreographed production numbers by the MTU singers, all under the musical direction of Michael Orland.

Michael Orland and David Green's Musical Theatre University Team Up With Palm Springs Art Museum to bring A Very Broadway Christmas to the desert in the Museum's beautiful Annenberg Theatre for two special nights in December -- December 16 and 17 at 7:00 pm.

Musical Theatre University is a comprehensive, pre-professional conservatory training ground for young people with aspirations for careers in professional theatre, most specifically on Broadway, founded by David Greem who's Broadway alum include Tony Winners Lindsay Mendez and Stephanie J, Block, Matthew Morrison, Krysta Rodriguez, Daniel May, Leana Rae Concepcion and more.

This all new Palm Springs Holiday tradition brings together these four incredible Broadway Veterans working alongside "Broadway's Next Generation" in a heartwarming musical Christmas celebration that hearkens back to the old holiday television specials which starred everyone from Bing Crosby to Andy Williams to Judy Garland to Nat King Cole -- the perfect holiday entertainment for America's Modernism Capital -- with a modern edge that is sure to blow the roof off of The Annenberg Theatre.