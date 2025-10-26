Review: EVIL DEAD-THE MUSICAL At The Revolution Stage Is A Bloody Good Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SPECIAL TO BWW BY NEW CONTRIBUTOR, ERIKA GOLD

Fans of Rocky Horror, Halloween-y entertainment, and those looking for memorable nighttime entertainment with friends should run, not walk, to Revolution Stage Company for their very fun production of Evil Dead- The Musical. But beware— you may be seated in the blood pack splash zone.

The cast is led by the increasingly roguish Julian Perez (Ash) giving everything but his remaining limbs to this performance. Perez is supported by a cast of impressively talented locals, including the firecracker talents of Zeleya Sanchez (Cheryl), whose acting and dancing is positively spellbinding. The old actor’s adage “The more fun the actors have on stage directly reflects how much fun the audience will have, too.” is best showcased in this spirited performance by the entire cast. Evil Dead- The Musical was clearly written and composed by a team who loves the theatre. Every type of song you want to hear in a musical is present, from the stand-out doo-wop style number “All the Men in my Life keep getting Killed by Candarian Demons” led by Abby Kapadia (Shelly/Annie), and the full cast “Do the Necronomicon” will be added to your halloween party playlist for eternity.

I would be remiss to not mention young Palm Springs local Joyanne Tracy’s very playful set design. Tracy is a promising designer who certainly has more tricks up her sleeve, as a new Broadway World reviewer, I look forward to seeing more of her work in the future.

The cast is rounded out by Samantha Simonds as Linda, C. James Slaybaugh as Scott, Jason Ayesta as Jake, and Alfredo Bazua as Ed. Revolution Stage Company is a cool venue to visit. You will be greeted warmly and enter a space that oozes good times. Plus, there's a full bar and ice cream!

Evil Dead-The Musical runs until November 1st.

Tickets available at www.revolutionstagecompany.com

