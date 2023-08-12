A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the search for the grail will continue on Broadway this fall! Direct from a sold out run at the Kennedy Center, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will return to Broadway at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Lovingly ripped from the 1975 film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

The musical, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. The original Broadway cast also included Tim Curry, Michael McGrath, Hank Azaria, Christopher Sieber, David Hyde Pierce, Steve Rosen and Christian Borle.

Spamalot ran at the Shubert Theatre for 34 previews and 1575 regular peformances over almost four years. Noteable relacements included Marin Mazzie, Clay Aiken, Steve Kazee, Alan Tudyk, Merle Dandridge, Simon Russell Beale, John O'Hurley, and Drew Lachey.

In 2006, Spamlot opened in the West End at the Palace Theatre. Tim Curry and Christopher Sieber reprised their roles and were joined by Hannah Waddingham as the Lady of the Lake, Tom Goodman-Hill as Sir Lancelot, Robert Hands as Sir Robin, David Birell as Patsy, Tony Timberlake as Sir Bedevere and Darren Southworth as Prince Herbert.

Spamalot has gone on to have notable productions in countries around the world, including Australia, Germany, Spain, Hungray, Sweden, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Norway, and Canada.

In May 2023, the Kennedy Center presented Spamalot, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, as a part of its Broadway Center Stage series. This will be the first production from the series to transfer to Broadway since its inception in 2018 under Jeffrey Finn’s leadership.

The cast featured Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Lady of the Lake, two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Matthew Saldivar as Patsy, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie as Sir Robin, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

