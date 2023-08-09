James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Slater & Christopher Fitzgerald Join Cast

The court of the St. James Theatre has assembled! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will feature Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad (oh wait, we still owe you a Lancelot). Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

At the Kenendy Center, the role of Lancelot was played by Alex Brightman, who is currently starring on Broadway in The Shark Is Broken.

Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The musical, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey will serve as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer. Additional cast will be knighted at a later date.

Christopher Fitzgerald (Patsy) Three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Company. He earned a Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his previous Broadway role as Ogie in Waitress. He was Tony-nominated for prior roles in Young Frankenstein and Finian’s Rainbow, for which he received a Drama Desk Award. His other Broadway credits include originating the role of Boq in Wicked; An Act of God; The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino; Amour (Drama Desk nomination); and Chicago. Off-Broadway and regional credits include the US premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Saturday Night at Second Stage (Drama Desk nomination); the American premiere of Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Public; the renowned Steppenwolf production of McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane; the US debut of Frank McGuinness' Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at Lincoln Center; the title role in Barnum at the Chichester Festival Theatre (UK); and he spent fourteen seasons with the Williamstown Theater Festival (MA), beginning as an apprentice in 1993. In 2010, he starred in an all-male version of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, directed by his wife, Jessica Stone. Favorite productions include June Moon, Where’s Charley and Dead End among many others. His film credits include Girl Most Likely opposite Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening. He was a series regular on SyFy’s “Happy!,” DirecTV’s “Almost There” and WB's “Twins.” He most recently recurred on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and on Netflix in “Godless.”

James Monroe Iglehart (King Arthur) is a multi award winning actor of Stage and Screen. James is set to star as Louis Armstrong in a new Broadway-bound musical based on the life and loves of Louis Armstrong called A Wonderful World, premiering in New Orleans and Chicago this fall. Most recently, James played King Arthur in Spamalot at the Kennedy Center. You may have seen James on Broadway in such shows as Hamilton in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Chicago as Billy Flynn, and the Broadway hit Freestyle Love Supreme. James is perhaps best known for his Tony Award winning performance as Genie in Aladdin on Broadway. He has also been seen on tv/film in shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (recurring), “Maniac” (recurring), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (recurring), “Gotham,” "Law & Order: SVU," "Sesame Street," "At Home with Amy Sedaris," "Girls5Eva,” & the feature film DisEnchanted. James made his sold-out solo concert debut at 54 Below, and was brought back for a sold-out return engagement shortly thereafter. James has performed at Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, & numerous concert venues across the country. He has had the pleasure to lend his voice to many animated characters including Lance Strongbow in “Disney’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures” and Taurus Bulba in “Disney‘s DuckTales,” “Vampirina,” “Elena Of Avalor,” “Helluva Boss,” “Blues Clues,” “Sesame Street” and Disney Jr. and Disney Channels “Super Kitties” & “Kiff.” He is a self proclaimed animation, comic book & pro wrestling nerd. James has also written three comic book stories for Marvel Comics and is one of the co-hosts of the Marvel Comic podcast “This Week In Marvel” on SirusXM and wherever you listen to podcasts. When he’s not on stage he’s usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney + while just chilling out with his wife of over 20 years Dawn.

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (The Lady of the Lake) recently finished her run on Broadway as Delia in Beetlejuice where she received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. Other Broadway credits include Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination), and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League awards), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination). Television credits include recurring roles in “The First Lady,” “Bridge and Tunnel,” “New Amsterdam,” “Vinyl,” and the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” portraying the iconic Carol Burnett. Other television appearances include “Difficult People,” “Slugfest,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Younger,” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Kritzer has created several solo shows, including Burn it to the Ground, Beautiful Disaster, and Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, for which she received a TimeOut NY award.

Ethan Slater (The Historian/Prince Herbert) is an actor, singer, writer, and composer best known for his Broadway debut as Spongebob in SpongeBob Squarepants, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award® for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World and Broadway Beacon Award. Slater was most recently in production on Wicked (Universal, directed by Jon M. Chu), the feature-film adaptation of the record-breaking musical phenomenon, where he will star in the role of Boq. In 2022, Slater participated in Classic Stage Company's production of Assassins playing the Balladeer/ Lee Harvey Oswald, for which he was nominated for a Lucille Lortel award. He made his television debut on CBS's "Murphy Brown,” and has also appeared in "Instinct" and "Fosse/Verdon" on FX, among others.

Jimmy Smagula (Sir Bedevere) will next be seen in Warner Brothers’ highly anticipated sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux directed by Todd Phillips, and the independent features Nonnas directed by Stephen Chbosky and Almost Popular directed by Nayip Ramos. He just finished production on the animated feature Animal Friends, directed by Peter Atencio and recurred on both Showtime’s “Black Monday” and MAX’s “Doom Patrol”. Aside from Spamalot, other Kennedy Center productions include The Music Man (Jacey Squires) with Norm Lewis, Jessie Mueller, and Rosie O'Donnell and Guys and Dolls (Harry the Horse) opposite Rachel Dratch. He is remembered for his role of ‘Sal Iacuzzo’ on “The Sopranos” and depicted publisher John Woodburn in Danny Strong’s “Rebel in the Rye” opposite Nicholas Hoult. He also held supporting roles in Michael Bay’s The Island, John Chu’s Step Up 3 and The Producers Movie Musical. Other television credits include: FX’s “Cake”; FX’s “Oh Jerome No,” opposite Emmy Award nominee Mamoudou Athie, directed and written by Alex Karpovsky; “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” opposite Andy Sandberg; “Better Things” alongside Pamela Adlon; Comedy Central's “Corporate”; “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Bones,” “Parks and Rec,” “Community” and many more. Jimmy made his Broadway debut at age 24 in the original Broadway cast of The Full Monty, and went on to star on Broadway in Man of La Mancha, The Phantom of the Opera, To Be Or Not To Be (Manhattan Theatre Club), Damn Yankees (with Sean Hayes and Jane Krakowski), The Little Mermaid and Billy Elliott. He is repped by Lasher Group and Nicolosi & Co.

Michael Urie (Sir Robin) can currently be seen starring in the new hit comedy series “Shrinking” opposite Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, created by Brett Goldstein, Bill Lawrence and Jason Segal for Apple+. On stage, his most recent credits include the new Broadway comedy Chicken and Biscuits, The Public Theatre’s revival of Tony Kushner’s A Bright Room Called Day and the Broadway premiere of Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons. Prior to that, he starred in the Tony Award nominated Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein Torch Song, following his critically acclaimed performance in the off-Broadway production at Second Stage, earning Lucille Lortel Award and Drama League Award nominations. Michael originated the role of Alex More in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar Off-Broadway, on tour, and in London, for which he received the Drama Desk Award, Clarence Derwent Award, the Lucille Lortel Award, LA Drama Critics Award and nominations for the Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Awards. More New York theatre credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Broadway), Jane Anger (New Ohio Theatre), The Government Inspector (Red Bull, Drama League, OCC nominations), Shows For Days (LCT), Homos, Or Everyone In America (Obie Award), The Cherry Orchard (CSC), Angels in America (Signature), The Temperamentals (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Theatre World awards, Drama League nomination), The Revenger’s Tragedy (Red Bull), and Another Vermeer (HB Playwrights). Regionally, Urie has worked for The Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company (Wash. DC), Two River, The Old Globe, Vineyard Playhouse, South Coast Rep, Seattle Rep, Folger Shakespeare, Barrington Stage, Hyde Park (Austin), and The Blank (L.A.). As a director, Michael helmed Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, off-Broadway. He is a producer of Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA annual theatre festival. On film he has been seen in Single All The Way (Netflix), Summoning Sylvia, Swan Song, Lavender, He’s Way More Famous Than You (also directed), Thank You for Judging (co-director/exec. producer), The Extinction Of Fireflies, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, WTC View, Jeremy Fink And The Meaning of Life, Abducted, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Such Good People, The Hyperglot (director), and Grantham & Rose (exec. producer). TV: “Modern Family,” “Younger,” “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “The Bite,” “Hot In Cleveland,” “Workaholics,” “Partners” and Marc St. James on “Ugly Betty.” He hosted the Discovery+ competition show “Clipped” with Martha Stewart as well as four seasons of Logo’s “Cocktails And Classics.” Web series: “What’s Your Emergency” (director). Training: Juilliard.

Nik Walker (Sir Galahad) is a movie nerd, Boston native and unqualified NYU professor, and although he’s enjoyed quite a ride in this industry- on B’way as A.Burr in Hamilton; on TV in “Blue Bloods” and “Law and Order SVU”; in the upcoming film The Instigators, alongside his hero Matt Damon; and as a writer, most notably developing his animated series Cleaners at Warner Bros Discovery with the incredible Alex Brightman- his real dream... is to spend a night in the secret room inside Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World. WDW is magic; Nik and his very patient wife Sarah visit often, and procuring this stay is their white whale. Again, to be clear, it’s a room INSIDE the castle, y'all. And do you know who's stayed there? Broadway.com Audience Award nominee, James Monroe Iglehart. James has lovingly tortured Nik for years, and if he got a stay, then Nik should, too. Anyway, Nik thanks God, his mom and fam, (including Jess Nurse and Ryan Garcia, who forced him to name them individually), Stewart Talent, The Boothe Group, and House Buckets. “Dedicated to my Uncle Bob, who taught me how to laugh.” @nikkywalks

Eric Idle (Music, Lyrics & Book) is one of the original six creators of “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” which began life on BBCTV in 1969. They eventually made five feature films, including two of the top ten comedy movies of all time. Eric, together with longtime collaborator and Composer John Du Prez, adapted The Holy Grail, into the record-breaking musical Monty Python’s Spamalot, which ran for almost five years on Broadway. It was nominated for 13 Tonys, winning 3, including Best Director for Mike Nichols and the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2005, plus a Drama Desk Award, and a Grammy for the authors. They then created a Comic Oratorio Not The Messiah, He’s a Very Naughty Boy based on Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which premiered in Toronto, and played The Sydney Opera House, The Hollywood Bowl, Wolf Trap, and Carnegie Hall and was eventually filmed with most of the Pythons at The Royal Albert Hall for the 40th Anniversary of Monty Python. Eric wrote, directed and starred in The Rutles, the world’s first mockumentary, and in 2012 he sang his own song Always Look On the Bright Side of Life, before a billion people at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics. In 2014 he directed and appeared alongside Conductor John Du Prez in the Monty Python final reunion show One Down Five To Go which sold out London’s O2 Arena for ten nights. In 2018 his Sortabiography Always Look on the Bright of Life became a New York Times Best seller. In 2019 he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer which he survived thanks to early diagnosis and great Doctors. Following his appearance on “The Masked Singer” in 2022, he launched The Bright Side Fund (Standup2Cancer/Eric Idle) to help fund Research. His musical play What About Dick? with songs by JDP is currently playing on Netflix.

John Du Prez (Music) Born in 1946 he was so lucky to grow up in the World Heritage City of Bath with its International Festival and rich musical life. In 1965, armed with a bed roll and tape recorder, he collected and studied Sicillian folk music which won him a Trevelyan Scholarship to Oxford. There he studied Mandarin Chinese (of course) and spent a year in Hong Kong during which he was Principal Horn of the HK Philharmonic. Then on to London to gain a music degree & ARCM diploma and join the staff of London University. Meeting the Pythons in 1978 he started writing film music (Life of Brian) and having multiple chart success with Modern Romance. Their club hit “Everybody Salsa” won MR the New York DJ Syndicate 1981 award for Best New Band. He has scored more than 20 feature films including The Meaning of Life, A Private Function, A Fish Called Wanda, Once Bitten, UHF and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (with its Platinum soundtrack album). Other Python projects include the Contractual Obligation Album, Monty Python at the Hollywood Bowl and editing The Monty Python Song Book. In 2001 he co-wrote Monty Python’s Spamalot with Eric Idle which won them both Grammys, the 2005 Tony for Best Musical and a Tony Nomination for the score. He conducted their comic oratorio Not The Messiah on a world tour which included Sydney Opera House, Hollywood Bowl (LA Phil) and finally the Albert Hall (BBC Symphony) for the Python 40th Anniversary. He was MD for the London O2 Arena farewell concerts - Monty Python Live (Mostly) - and recently scored the Bafta Award winning animation series The Clangers. For more info see johnduprez.com.

Josh Rhodes (Direction & Choreography) is an American director and choreographer who recently directed and choreographed the critically acclaimed productions of Spamalot and The Who’s Tommy for Broadway Center Stage at the Kennedy Center. In New York City, Josh directed and choreographed, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, and Grand Hotel (Encores!). Josh’s other productions as a director are Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville, and Guys and Dolls, Cabaret (Old Globe), Showboat (Bucks County Playhouse), and the Asolo Repertory’s bold new productions of Cabaret, Hair, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, and Evita. At the Muny in St Louis, Josh has directed and choreographed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Jersey Boys, Paint Your Wagon, and the recent production of Chess. On Broadway Josh choreographed Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, It Shoulda Been You, First Date, and Bright Star. On London’s West End, he choreographed Carousel at the English National Opera and Sweeney Todd starring Emma Thompson. Other choreography credits include the filmed production of Company starring Neil Patrick Harris, and Sondheim: The Birthday Concert for PBS, the U.K. tour of Doctor Dolittle. Josh recently made his film director debut with the musical film, Beau. The film has garnered multiple laurels and awards in festivals all over North America. Josh is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan.

Paul Tate DePoo III (Scenic Designer) is a Cuban American scenic, projection, and production designer. Notable works include The Cottage (Broadway), resident designer for the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage, Usher's Las Vegas residency, Così Fan Tutti (Santa Fe Opera), Turandot (Austria, Vienna), Titanic, Sweeney Todd (OD Seoul, Korea), BEAU (TBD Pictures), Angels In America (amFar), Grand Hotel (Signature Theatre / Helen Hayes Award). Upcoming: The Great Gatsby at the Paper Mill Playhouse. www.pauldePoo.com

Jen Caprio (Costume Design) Broadway: Falsettos and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. National/International: Falsettos, Joseph…, The Lion (West End/US Tour), …Spelling Bee (US Tours) and various rock revues for Universal Studios, Norwegian and Celebrity Cruise Lines, Hershey Park and the IBEROSTAR resorts in Mexico. New York: PHISH 2023 New Year’s Eve at MSG, City Center Encores!, Audible/Minetta Lane, Second Stage, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout, Primary Stages, Cherry Lane, LaMama, ETC and others. Regional: Over 150 LORT and Opera productions including collaborations at The Kennedy Center, The Guthrie Theater and her hometown theater, Papermill Playhouse. TV: “Tiny Time Travel” (PBS KIDS), “Sesame Street” (ACD seasons 47-54), “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” (ACD Seasons 1-2) “Manhunt” (ACD Apple TV+). 2020 Daytime Emmy Winner and 2019 & 2021 Daytime Emmy Nominations for Sesame Street. www.jencaprio.com Instagram: @jencapriocostumedesign

Cory Pattak (Lighting Design) Broadway debut! Resident Lighting Designer for Broadway Center Stage at the Kennedy Center designing Spamalot, Guys & Dolls, Sunset Blvd, Next to Normal, The Music Man, Footloose, Little Shop of Horrors and In the Heights. Also at the Kennedy Center: Rent in Concert (Concert Hall), 50 Years of Broadway, The Eyes of the World (Opera House) NYC: The Lucky Star (59E59), Final Follies (Primary Stages), Stalking the Bogeyman (New World Stages), Handle with Care (Westside Theatre), Skippyjon Jones (Theatreworks USA), Unlocked (Prospect Theatre). Regional: A Wonderful World (New Orleans/Chicago), The Great Gatsby (Papermill Playhouse) and shows at Weston Playhouse, Old Globe, Portland Stage, Ordway, Goodspeed, KC Rep, Everyman Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Asolo Rep, Tuacahn Amphitheater, Northern Stage, Syracuse Stage, Buck County Playhouse, Actor’s Playhouse, Sacramento Music Circus, Everyman Theatre, Miami New Drama, Olney Theatre (In the Heights - Helen Hays Nom), Alabama Shakespeare, Ogunquit Playhouse, and Maltz Jupiter Theatre. In the Heights in Puerto Rico, shows for Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises. National Tour of Flashdance. International: Sunset Blvd, Singin’ in the Rain, Pretty Woman (Brazil). As a Broadway Associate: Newsies, Peter & the Starcatcher, The Story of My Life, A Time to Kill. corypattak.com. IG: @corypattak

Kai Harada (Sound Designer) Broadway: New York, New York (Tony Nomination); Kimberly Akimbo; The Old Man and the Pool; Mister Saturday Night; Head Over Heels; The Band’s Visit (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award); Amélie; Sunday in the Park With George; Allegiance; Gigi; Fun Home; On the Town; First Date; Follies (Tony, Drama Desk Nominations); and Million Dollar Quartet. West End: Million Dollar Quartet. Other: Hercules (Papermill); Merrily We Roll Along (New York Theatre Workshop); Crazy For You (Chichester Festival); The Karate Kid (Stages St. Louis); The Bedwetter (Atlantic); Swept Away (Berkeley Rep); Soft Power (Public Theatre, CTG); Marie: Dancing Still (5th Ave); The Light in the Piazza, Candide (L.A. Opera); We Live in Cairo, The Black Clown (ART); Zorro (Moscow; Atlanta); Hinterm Horizont (Berlin); assorted musicals at City Center Encores! and the Kennedy Center. Recorded Media: Spandex: The Musical, Row (Audible/WTF). Audio Consultant for the revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Education: Yale University

Haley Parcher (Sound Designer) is a Seattle-based sound designer. Regional design credits include: Guys and Dolls, Sunset Boulevard, Spamalot (Kennedy Center), Cabaret (The Old Globe) Beauty and the Beast, The Wiz, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, And So That Happened (5th Avenue Theatre), Mamma Mia! (Village Theatre), How Can I Love You (Cave B), American Idiot, Violet, The Nance, The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion, We’ve Battled Monsters Before (ArtsWest).

Jeffrey Finn (Producer) is a Tony-Award winning producer, having produced over twenty shows on Broadway. At The Kennedy Center, he serves as the Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater, a position created in 2016 with a mission to produce, curate, commission, and oversee all theater at the Kennedy Center, in addition to presenting and programming the Broadway national touring shows. Jeffrey is the creator and Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage, producing beloved musicals with stars and talent direct from Broadway for DC audiences. He develops new works for the stage, is a lecturer on strategic fundraising, and is a proud member of The Independent Presenters Network and The Broadway League.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America’s living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, attracting millions of visitors each year to more than 2,000 performances, events, and exhibits. With its artistic affiliates, the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, the Center is one of the nation’s busiest performing arts centers dedicated to providing world-class art, powerful education, and outstanding memorial experiences to the broadest possible constituency. Through the acclaimed Broadway Center Stage series, which began in 2018, the Center has produced sold-out runs of award-winning musicals with some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Spamalot continues the Kennedy Center’s long legacy of bringing first class productions from America’s National Cultural Center to Broadway.

Monty Python. Is he God or Godot, an agent of the devil or an agent of the William Morris Agency, or is he, as some have argued, a fictitious character invented in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin in a desperate attempt to find a title for their rather silly TV show? Whatever the truth, he is the eponymous impresario who fronts “The Flying Circus,” The Holy Grail, The Life of Brian, The Meaning of Life, And Now for Something Completely Different and who appeared Live at Drury Lane, City Center and the Hollywood Bowl. He has fronted numerous books including The Big Red Book and the Papperbok as well as many CDs, DVDs and matching ties and handkerchiefs. He is currently in retirement in an old jokes home near Dover, anxiously awaiting Nighthood and a Knightnurse. This is his first Broadway show. Further details: www.PythOnline.com