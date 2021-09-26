A CHRISTMAS CAROL's Simon Baker Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play

Simon Baker has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play for A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Previous work includes: Wise Children/Malory Towers/Romantics Anonymous (Wise Children), Christmas Carol (Old Vic), GIRL FROM THE NOTH COUNTRY (Public Theatre NYC/Broadway), WISE CHILDREN (Old Vic & Tour) THE MODERATE SOPRANO (West End), THE BIRTHDAY PARTY (West End), BRIEF ENCOUNTER (Empire Cinema), THE GRINNING MAN (Trafalgar Studios), A CHRISTMAS CAROL, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, GROUNDHOG DAY (also Broadway), THE CARETAKER, THE MASTER BUILDER, FUTURE CONDITIONAL, HIGH SOCIETY, ELECTRA, THE REAL THING, THE NORMAN CONQUESTS (also Broadway), COMPLICIT and HEDDA GABLER (Old Vic); MATILDA THE MUSICAL (and West End, Broadway, International, UK/US Tour), PINOCCHIO, THE AMEN CORNER and THE LIGHT PRINCESS (National Theatre); 946 and TRISTAN & YSEULT (both also Off-Broadway), THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK (also UK Tour), ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL (also Bristol Old Vic and UK Tour), A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, TWELFTH NIGHT, (Shakespeare's Globe); DON JOHN (also UK Tour), THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, and THE ROARING GIRL (RSC); SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE, MOJO, BRIEF ENCOUNTER (also Broadway and UK Tour), BOEING BOEING (also Broadway), LOOSERVILLE, DEATHTRAP, LA BÊTE (also Broadway), ARCADIA, WAH WAH GIRLS, THE UMBRELLAS OF CHERBOUG, THE LORD OF THE RINGS (West End); AN AUDIENCE WITH Meow Meow, BATMAN LIVE, THE WILD BRIDE (also Off-Broadway), AS YOU LIKE IT/THE TEMPEST (also Off-Broadway), and STEPTOE AND SON (UK/International Tours); MY FAIR LADY, ME AND MY GIRL, OLIVER, and ANYTHING GOES (Sheffield Theatres); DI & VIV & ROSE and JOSEPHINE AND I (Hampstead Theatre); LATE MIDDLE CLASSES (Donmar); THE GRINNING MAN (Bristol Old Vic); and ANGUS THONGS AND SNOGGING (WYP). Simon is the recipient of many awards including the Oliver for Best Sound for MATILDA THE MUSICAL. He has been nominated for an Olivier three times and a Tony award twice.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."