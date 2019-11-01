A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces Rush Policy

The producers of A Christmas Carol announced today that starting with the first preview on November 7, 2019 there will be a limited number of $40 rush tickets available for each performance throughout the run.

$40 rush tickets will be sold at The Lyceum Theatre box office (149 West 45th Street) on the day of the performance beginning when the box office opens (Monday-Saturday at 10:00 AM and Sunday at 12:00 PM). These tickets will be available to customers of all ages and there will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

The holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, comes to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only following critically acclaimed runs at London's Old Vic. Two visionary talents, playwright Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and director Matthew Warchus (Matilda), offer a magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic story, starring Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Beginning previews on Thursday, November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street), with the opening night set for Wednesday, November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 5, 2020 only.

A Christmas Carol will star Campbell Scott ("House of Cards," Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin (Noises Off, Pippin) as Ghost of Christmas Past, Tony Award-winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Summer) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Erica Dorfler (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves (A Time to Kill, A Behanding in Spokane) as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell) as Jess, Brandon Gill (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Fred, Evan Harrington (Peter and the Starcatcher, Once) as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch (War Paint, Matilda The Musical) as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt (The Last Ship) as Belle, Matthew Labanca (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Young Frankenstein) as Nicholas, Alex Nee (Once) as Ferdy, Dan Piering (Broadway Debut) as Young Ebenezer/George, and Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit) as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim. Celia Mei Rubin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) will stand by for Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit.

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Xin Wen, InStone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, Chase Thomas/Yael Silver, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Walport Productions, Propaganda Productions/42nd.club, HKL Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, and Associate Producer Peter Cusick.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman, Matilda The Musical), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda The Musical), sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country, Matilda The Musical), music and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day, Matilda The Musical), music direction by Michael Gacetta (King Kong, Groundhog Day), movement by Lizzi Gee (Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead) and associate direction by Thomas Caruso (Groundhog Day, Matilda The Musical) and Jamie Manton (A Christmas Carol, The Merry Widow).

Tickets for A Christmas Carol on Broadway are on sale now and available by visiting www.AChristmasCarolBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com (212-239-6200). Ticket prices range from $69 - $159. Premium tickets range from $185 - $299.





