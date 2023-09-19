A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Austin Regan Steps Into the Show Amid Cast Absences

Swings and Standbys shine in A Beautiful Noise.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Austin Regan Steps Into the Show Amid Cast Absences

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's productions associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in. Regan made his Broadway performance debut as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke.

The show's dance captain Robert Pendilla shared the call sheet for September 17th to Instagram. Check it out below.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon.

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is produced on Broadway by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, James L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamon Musical, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


