Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



92NY’s Lyrics & Lyricists will present THE LOVERS, THE DREAMERS & ME: THE SONGS OF Paul Williams in person on December 6, 7, and 8. Paul Williams appears as the featured guest, with Christian Borle directing, writing, and co-creating the production alongside choreographer, writer, and co-creator Skye Mattox. Music direction and piano are by Nate Patten with orchestrations by Gregg Jarrett.

The cast includes John Cariani, Amanda Clement, Nasia Thomas, and Teddy Yudain. Performances take place Saturday, December 6 at 5 p.m.; Sunday, December 7 at 2 p.m.; and Monday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets beginning at $50.

Williams’ career spans more than five decades, from early hits such as “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Evergreen,” and “We've Only Just Begun” to writing for artists ranging from The Carpenters to Daft Punk. His work includes songwriting, film and television scoring, and acting in projects such as Phantom of the Paradise, Bugsy Malone, and The Love Boat. The concert will explore his catalog and his creative process, with Williams sharing context and personal stories linked to the music.

Grammy and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle and Broadway’s Skye Mattox lead the creative team. Cast members include John Cariani (The Band’s Visit), Amanda Clement (Tammy Faye), Nasia Thomas (SIX: The Musical), and Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors). L&L is part of the Tisch Music 2025/26 season.

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh serves as Artistic Producer.

Aaron Heick (reeds), Sarah Hewitt-Roth (cello), Sherrod Barnes (guitar), George Farmer (bass), and Warren Odze (drums).

About the 92nd Street Y, New York

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), now celebrating its 150th anniversary, is a center for the arts and innovation offering programming across live concerts, talks, master classes, fitness for all ages, art instruction, and parenting workshops. The institution’s work is grounded in Jewish values, emphasizing civil dialogue, the transformative potential of education and the arts, and a commitment to welcoming and serving diverse communities. More information is available at www.92NY.org.