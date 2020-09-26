7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to 5, 6, 7, 8!
Looking for something fun to do? We've rounded up even MORE Broadway dance tutorials from productions like Kinky Boots, The Lion King, The Prom, and more!
Check out part 1, 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Want to check out our talented Next on Stage dancers? Watch past episodes HERE and tune in on October 1 and October 2 at 8pm ET to find out who is making it into our finale!
Aladdin's Friend Like Me Dance Routine with Jamal Sims
Dance Class with The Lion King
Breaking Down the Chimney Sweep Dance from Mary Poppins
The Greatest Showman Dance Tutorial
Inside the Choreography from The Prom
Dance Tutorial/Q&A with Sergio Trujillo at La Jolla Playhouse
Kinky Boots Choreography at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Want more tutorials? Visit our Dance Captain Dance Attack page for tutorials with Broadway Dance Captains from Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, and so many more!
