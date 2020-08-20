10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!

Dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to 5, 6, 7, 8!

Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and many more!

Are you a high school or college-aged dancer looking to show your talents off to the world? Enter into our Next on Stage dance competition!

Arabian Nights from Aladdin

Andy Blankenbuehler Breaks Down His Hamilton Choreography

Seize the Day from Newsies

Hot Honey Rag from Chicago

You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray

Will Power from Something Rotten!

Jerry Mitchell Teaches Nicest Kids in Town from Hairspray

He Lives In You from The Lion King

All That Jazz from Chicago

I Hope I Get It from A Chorus Line

Want more tutorials? Visit our Dance Captain Dance Attack page for tutorials with Broadway Dance Captains from Mean Girls, Beetlejuice, Wicked, Ain't Too Proud, Hadestown, and so many more!

