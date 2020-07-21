3-D Theatricals Announces Beth Leavel, Josh Strobl, Phoenix Best, and Dan Macke as This Week's 3D+U Guests



On Wednesday, July 22, 3-D's Executive Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson will welcome cast members from Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen to "T.J.'s Corner." Dawson will speak to Josh Strobl (Evan, Jared, Connor u/s), Phoenix Best (Alana Beck) and Dan Macke (Connor, Jared u/s) from 2:00-3:30 PM (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTShows.



On Friday, July 24, Dawson's guest for "Fantastical Friday" will be Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, Bandstand, Baby, It's You!, Elf). Dawson will speak to Leavel from 2:00-3:30 PM (PDT) on Facebook Live @3DTShows.



With 3D+U, the spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details are posted daily on the company's website: www.3dtheatricals.com,

Instagram and Facebook, and via email blasts.

