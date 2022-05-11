20at20 is Back with $20 Tix for Over 20 Shows!

The Best Deal on Off Broadway All Year. May 9-29th, 2022 Buy tickets to any of the participating Off Broadway shows for $20, 20 minutes before curtain. The Off Broadway Alliance will again sponsor 20at20, the bi-annual celebration of Off Broadway. The popular promotion, which begins May 9th and continues through May 29th, makes $20 tickets for participating Off Broadway plays and musicals available to theatre-goers twenty minutes prior to curtain. For more than a decade, 20at20 has become one of New York's most eagerly-anticipated promotions for budget-conscious theatre-goers. 20at20 is presented by The Off Broadway Alliance (OBA), a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off-Broadway theater community. Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. And the OBA created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which details Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York." 20at20 Terms and Conditions: All tickets subject to availability. Restrictions may apply. Offer valid only at the box office on the day of the performance twenty minutes prior to curtain. Offer may be revoked at any time. Not valid on prior sale. Cannot be combined with other offers. Valid May 9th-29th, 2022. Cash only at all venues. Additional restrictions may apply. $20. 20 days. 20 minutes before curtain.