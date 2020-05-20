2020 Helen Hayes Awards Ceremony Will Go Virtual
theatreWashington, the nonprofit organization responsible for the Helen Hayes awards ceremony, has announced via Facebook that the Awards ceremony, which was previously postponed from May 18 to August 24, will now take place online.
In the post, they shared:
"Since we announced the postponement of the Awards, our team has been working on the urgent needs of our artists, administrators, institutions, partners, and audiences. In this unprecedented period, we've prioritized our time and attention on our direct financial and advocacy support programs. Deep thanks to you for your individual and collective contributions to these efforts on behalf of the community.
As we turn our attention back to the Helen Hayes Awards, we've been in thoughtful conversation, consulting with our advisors, partners, and community of theater-makers. We've heard great feedback and ideas and we're in the middle of the deliberative process of re-shaping the event. We have reached the decision to move the celebration online as a completely virtual event, foregoing an in-person event in late summer, and will present the Helen Hayes Awards, open to everyone, at a date to be announced soon."
See their full Facebook post below:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Dolly Parton & More Come Together for A Night of Covenant House Stars
Hollywood stars and Broadway veterans are teaming up tonight, May 18 at 8pm ET/5pm PT to celebrate Covenant House, the international charity providing... (read more)
VIDEO: Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed Sing 'A Million Dreams'
Broadway princesses, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed have come together virtually to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman!... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Bette Midler, Ben Platt, Judith Light, and More in a First Look at THE POLITICIAN Season 2
Netflix has shared a first look at season two of The Politician, starring Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laura Dreyfuss, and ... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Scott SEA WALL Film Extends Stream for One Week
Now you can catch Fleabag star Andrew Scott in a special filmed production of Simon Stephens' play Sea Wall for one more week!... (read more)