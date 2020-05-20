2020 Helen Hayes Awards Ceremony Will Go Virtual

theatreWashington, the nonprofit organization responsible for the Helen Hayes awards ceremony, has announced via Facebook that the Awards ceremony, which was previously postponed from May 18 to August 24, will now take place online.

In the post, they shared:

"Since we announced the postponement of the Awards, our team has been working on the urgent needs of our artists, administrators, institutions, partners, and audiences. In this unprecedented period, we've prioritized our time and attention on our direct financial and advocacy support programs. Deep thanks to you for your individual and collective contributions to these efforts on behalf of the community.

As we turn our attention back to the Helen Hayes Awards, we've been in thoughtful conversation, consulting with our advisors, partners, and community of theater-makers. We've heard great feedback and ideas and we're in the middle of the deliberative process of re-shaping the event. We have reached the decision to move the celebration online as a completely virtual event, foregoing an in-person event in late summer, and will present the Helen Hayes Awards, open to everyone, at a date to be announced soon."

See their full Facebook post below:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You