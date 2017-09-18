2017 ROCKERS ON BROADWAY to Honor BC/EFA's Tom Viola with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Path Fund Inc. has announced the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleeker Street) at 8 p.m.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway's best rockin' out with a live band. Proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and non-profit performing arts education programs.

This year at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: LEGENDS LIVE ON! we pay tribute to legendary musicians who have passed on. The greatest Rock & Roll band might be in heaven, but they continue to be the soundtrack of our lives and live on inspiring us with their music.

Directed by ROCKERS creator Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys), and hosted by Broadway Sessions' Ben Cameron (Wicked) and, the 24th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will feature performances by Tony Award-nominated and award-winning performers, as well as some of Broadway's current stars and ensemble members. Performers, special guests, and other honorees will be announced soon.

Each year ROCKERS ON BROADWAY honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. This year, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Tony Award-winner Tom Viola, Executive Director for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.

Adds Viola: "Like best friends from the childhood, there are groups that come up and grow with you, side by side, who are both a marker and a great part of the foundation of any organization's success. The PATH Fund and their eagerly anticipated, yearly event "Rockers on Broadway" are just such friends to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The good will that infuses their work that supports BC/EFA and arts education programs galvanizes the community year-round, long after the last power chord has played. BC/EFA is grateful for the longtime support of The PATH Fund and the enthusiastic generosity of spirit that Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner bring to producing "Rockers on Broadway" each year. I am happy to be a part of a community of "performing artists that help" (PATH!) and honored to join them November 13th on stage at Le Poisson Rouge."

VIP table seating for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY begins at $325 for a single ticket, $625 for a table for 2, and $2,500 for a table of 8. General Admission tickets are $100 and Standing Room tickets are available for $25. Visit www.rockersonbroadway.com to order.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater.

Building on the successful presentation of the annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® benefit concert, the PATH creative team has created PATH PRODUCTIONS to produce special and private events, as well as develop and workshop new works in music and theatre. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993, they have raised $500,000 for performing arts charities.

Related Articles