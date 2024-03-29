Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Walker family has officially taken up residence on 41st Street. The newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s Tommy opened just last night at the Nederlander Theatre.

"You work on new musicals and that's its own beast. Doing a revival like this- a revival of a show that was already based on an album and had a whole cult following already- there are years that exist within this piece," leading man Ali Louis Bourzgui told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet. "Last night we had our alumni night. You felt everyone who followed this through the 60s and 70s, and the alumni who did the original show... you feel all of those people and their souls in this piece. Doing it, you feel like you are standing on the shoulders of millions."

Why is the show working for audiences today? Director Des McAnuff has a theory... "I think there is a spirit of rebellion in [Gen Z] that echos the generation of the 60's and 70s that Pete [Townsend] and I were a part of," he explained. "That's what's universal- there is something really rebellious about this music and this story."

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team celebrate the big night before the curtain went up!