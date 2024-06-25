Video: Inside Opening Night of HOME on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"I treat revivals as if they are new plays. I'm never trying to do a museum piece," Kenny Leon recently explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm not trying to do Home the way it was done 40 years ago. I'm trying to look at the power of Samm-Art [Williams]' words and stories and see... what does it mean to us now? How can I present it today? I'm really proud of what we have on the stage."

The revival, Home, opened on Broadway earlier this month at Roundabout's Todd Haimes Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration.

“Cephus Miles had a girl that he loved...” Home, the landmark new Broadway event, is a powerfully uplifting coming-of-age story. Reeling from the loss of both his North Carolina farm and his childhood sweetheart, Cephus heads to the big city to find something new to give his life meaning.

In this video, go inside opening night with Leon and the rest of the company!