17 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

December 2 at 9pm ET - Carmen Cusack: Therapy

Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack brings her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy".

December 3 at 7pm ET - Reeve Carney

On Thursday, December 3 at 7pm, Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show. Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Check out a sneak peek of Reeve's concert below!

December 3 at 9pm ET - Pavlo: The Christmas Special

Pavlo and his band will be presenting his first Christmas Special Concert in his 22 year career in a pay per view online musical extravaganza. Grab a glass of wine at home, invite some friends (socially distanced of course) and enjoy Pavlo's upbeat and fun renditions of the most popular Christmas classics. Pavlo's music and concerts are about making memories, use this opportunity to make Christmas 2020 the best one ever! Let's have some fun!! OPA!!

December 4 at 8pm ET - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

December 4 at 9pm ET - John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday

John Lloyd Young's Vegas Holiday fires up the season with classic, nostalgic rock, Motown and doo-wop, with a dollop of holiday favorites. With music director Tommy Faragher on piano, John Lloyd Young will sing Roy Orbison, Smokey Robinson, Little Anthony, some Jersey Boys and a good dose of holiday classics.

December 6 at 7pm ET - Betsy Wolfe: A Pants Optional Holiday

On Sunday, December 6th at 7pm, Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed!

December 6 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guests is Ana Gasteyer!

On Demand - Alice Ripley: Songs Under An Evening Sky

Available through November 30. Sit back, relax and join Tony winner Alice Ripley for a moonlit evening from the comfort of your own home! "Songs Under An Evening Sky" will treat you to a night of fabulous music and magical storytelling outside New Jersey's Duncan Smith Theatre... The musical theatre legend will perform a variety of soaring melodies and smooth, powerful lyrics by your favorite songwriters. Featuring songs by Tom Kitt/Brian Yorkey, The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Judy Garland and more! Alice is delighted to bring you this intimate, outdoor event filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience. She hopes sharing her first live performance since the pandemic began will be healing to all. The night also includes a bonus exclusive acoustic set of Alice's originals performed inside the theatre.

On Demand - The Seth Concert Series

Available until November 30. Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jessie Mueller!

Available until November 30. Fresh off her star turn as Fanny Brice in Paris, viewers can expect some Funny Girl classics as well as reinvented pop, standards and show tunes. From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views.

Available through December 5. Broadway star Christopher Sieber will be in the spotlight with The Christopher Sieber Special. Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........ Special appearances... by... stars... stars! Watch your favorite stars sparkle with Christopher Sieber, the star of his own special! The Christopher Sieber Special comes to you live from Birdland with maestro Billy Stritch at the piano!

On Demand - Laura Osnes: The Paths Not Taken

Available through December 6. Laura Osnes is thrilled to revisit "The Paths Not Taken" and find the silver lining amidst her career opportunities that almost were or might have been. Since making her Broadway debut in 2007, Laura has played a plethora of wonderful roles -however, several other opportunities along the way, for one reason or another (including a global pandemic!), didn't happen. In this cabaret performance, you'll get a revealing glimpse into the delightful decisions and doleful disappointments that come with the territory of being in showbiz, as Laura gets a second chance to sing all the roles she "almost" played!

Available through December 12. The spotlight shines on Broadway/jazz singer Aisha de Haas in a new concert called "Memory Lane." From Rodgers & Hammerstein to Burt Bacharach, Aisha de Haas, along with musical director Billy Stritch, continues the journey through the songs, singers and styles that shaped her musical life.

Available through December 13. Ms. Boggess says, "Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!" Songs will include "Come to My Garden," "Think of Me," "Beyond My Wildest Dreams," "Love Never Dies."

Available through December 19. Broadway singer/actor Nikki Renee Daniels will be in the spotlight. Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.

On Demand - Eva Noblezada

Available through December 20. Two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert. Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

On Demand - Veronica Swift with The Emmet Cohen Trio

Available through December 24. Radio Free Birdland, in partnership with Broadway World are pleased to present Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio. At age 26, Veronica Swift is now being recognized around the country as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene. For this special engagement, ahead of their widely anticipated upcoming album release (Spring 2020) Veronica returns to the Birdland stage joined Emmet Cohen (piano), Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Bryan Carter (drums).

Full list of previously announced events:

December

12/10 - Darius de Haas (TICKETS)

12/12 - 54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party (TICKETS)

12/13 - The BSP Family's Holiday Special (TICKETS)

12/13 - James Monroe Iglehart & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/14 - James Monroe Iglehart & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/17 - 54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis: Christmastime is Here (TICKETS)

12/17 - Las Vegas Philharmonic's Brassy Holiday Celebration (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Swinging Birdland Christmas (TICKETS)

12/18 - A Very Happy Merry Holiday with Amanda King and Friends (TICKETS)

12/19 - 3rd Annual Swingin' with the Music of Christmas (TICKETS)

12/20 - Adam Pascal & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/21 - Adam Pascal & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/22 - Champian Fulton Christmas Show (TICKETS)

12/26 - 54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged (TICKETS)

12/27 - Kerry Butler & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/28 - Kerry Butler & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

