10 Spooky Shows to See in NYC This Halloween

Need a scary show to see in NYC this spooky season? You're in luck, because there are plenty of terrifying options both on and off Broadway for Halloween 2023. Check out ten that you can catch this fall!

All the Devils Are Here

Running off Broadway at the DR2 Theatre

Patrick Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

MORE INFO

Sweeney Todd

Running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

MORE INFO

Wicked

Running on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre

Cekebrating it's 20th anniversary this Halloween, Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

MORE INFO

Exorcistic

Running off off Broadway at The Box

The musical parody brings about horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you’ll see in a theater this year! The production brings to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and is helped by priests who try to save her.

MORE INFO

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Running off Broadway at New World Stages

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum.

MORE INFO

Dance with the Devil

Running off off Broadwat at Company XIV

Dear fallen angels, explore the depths of your desire in a fiery whirlwind of passion and decadence at the final performances of Company XIV's ravishing spectacle Seven Sins. Allow these special Halloween performances, like forbidden fruit, to ensnare your heart in a seductive dance with The Devil. Don your most enchanting attire, adorn yourselves with masks of mystery, and give in to the intoxicating temptation of All Hallows’ revelr.y

MORE INFO

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Running on Broadway at the Lyric Theatre

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

MORE INFO

Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw

Running off Broadway at the AMT Theatre

One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the Saw that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love.

MORE INFO

Little Shop of Horrors

Running off Broadway at the West Side Theatre

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. This intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

MORE INFO

The Creeps

Running off Broadway at Playhouse 46 at St. Lukes

Immerse yourself into the world of The Creeps where five dark, creepy, and shockingly funny characters confront the shadowy depths of the human psyche, delving into macabre themes of fear, desire, and the unknown. Waller's characters pull you into an unexpected, emotional roller-coaster, as they interact with the audience and delve into unsettling aspects of human existence.

MORE INFO