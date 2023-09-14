Emma Hunton, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More to Star in EXORCISTIC Parody Rock Musical

The new rock musical, EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre will premiere in NYC just in time for Halloween. The show will come to NYC for its limited viewing on October 8th through October 23rd at The Box. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.

The musical parody brings about horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you’ll see in a theater this year! The production brings to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and is helped by priests who try to save her.

Book, lyrics, and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher. Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked and RENT) will be featured in the opening cast. Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble, Wicked, and RENT) will also star, reprising her role from the LA production. The cast includes: The Summer Set's frontman Brian Logan Dales, Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Bupkis), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Kim Dalton (Cluelesque, Toil & Trouble) Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A New Brain) Gabby Sanalitro (That 90’s Show) and Tyler Olshanksky.

Exorcistic is a parody within a parody. The audience watches a struggling theater company make their way to Broadway by the second act, however, their lead, Emma Hunton has taken Method Acting a step too far and is replaced with a Broadway star. This role is a rotating rolodex of stars which you do not want to miss because it changes every night! Each night there will be a different special guest performer who will be played by: Marissa Rosen (For the Girls, Water for Elephants, Modern Love) Nick Cearly (The Skivvies, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown) Jillian Schiralli (CATS, now that’s what i call 90s) Gerard Canonico (Almost Famous, The Dude Ranch) Jordan Donica (Camelot, RENT, Hamilton) Jamie Cepero (SMASH, The Function) and more!

The Box is located at 189 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002.

The show will start promptly at 7:30 pm with the doors opening at 6:30 pm.

BEST MUSICAL WINNER of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2013 returns ten years later to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with an original rock musical that'll make your head spin and your bed shake! We watch as the dysfunctional Orgasmico Theatre Company dissects the film's cultural relevance, its controversial themes, the 1970s mentality, and packs their pretentious theories all into one big blasphemous rock musical parody that allows them to break the fourth wall and engage the audience.

Warning: EXORCISTIC is not for the faint of heart. It's loud, it's bawdy, and it drips with everything you never knew you wanted from an Exorcist musical! You'll be headbanging, singing along, and screaming for more! So, grab your tickets while you can, and get EXORCISTIC! The power of rock compels you!

Michael Shaw Fisher

Michael Shaw Fisher is an actor, producer and writer of musicals, films, and novels in Los Angeles. His original musical DOCTOR NYMPHO VS THE SEX ZOMBIES won Best Musical at the Hollywood Fringe in 2018. His show SKULLDUGGERY: THE MUSICAL PREQUEL TO HAMLETpremiered at Sacred Fools Theatre Company in 2016 and earned him an Ovation Award for Best Lyrics and Music. His solo show, SHAKESPEARE’S LAST NIGHT OUT won an Ovation Award for “Best Book of an Original Musical'' after winning “Top of Fringe” at the Hollywood Fringe 2015 and "Best Solo Show.” As Artistic Director of Orgasmico Theatre Company, Michael penned and performed in the Ovation-nominated DOOMSDAY CABARET (2012), Best Fringe Musical-winning EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL PARODY EXPERIMENT (2013) and THE WEREWOLVES OF HOLLYWOOD BLVD. (2014). As an actor he has appeared in the Ovation nominated and Top of Fringe-winning SHAKESLESQUE with Cherry Poppins. He’s also appeared in Ben Moroski’s TILT and also appeared in Theatricum Botanicum’s RICHARD III and ROSE COTTAGES in 2011. Michael has performed a variety of other plays as well as written, produced and directed others. He has a passion for storytelling in all forms and can’t wait to bring more exciting and original theatre projects to life in Hollywood.

Emma Hunton

Emma Hunton is an American actress/singer from Los Angeles, California. Theater credits include Broadway productions of Spring Awakening (Ilse) and Next to Normal (Natalie), as well as Off-Broadway productions of Rent (Maureen) and The Mad Ones (Kelly.) She’s appeared in national tours of Les Miserables, Next to Normal, Disney’s Freaky Friday, and as Elphaba in the 1st National Tour of Wicked. TV/Film credits include Angel (1999), The Drew Carey Show (2003) and Don Roos’ Happy Endings (2005). Emma currently portrays Davia Moss on the Freeform series, Good Trouble.

Lindsay Heather Pearce

Broadway: Wicked (Elphaba). Off Broadway: Titaníque (Rose Dewitt Bukater) Tour: Broadway 1st National Tour of Mean Girls (Janis Sarkisian). Regional: RENT (The Muny), American Idiot (Glory|Struck Productions), Spring Awakening (Over The Moon Productions), Bare (Glory|Struck Productions), Cruel Intentions (Shindig Productions), For The Record: BAZ (For The Record Live), For The Record: TARANTINO (For The Record Live) TV/Film: “The Glee Project” (Oxygen), “Glee” (Fox) “Recovery Road” (Freeform), “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC), “Drop Dead Diva” (Lifetime), “The Wedding Ringer” (Sony), “Mantervention” (Independent). Concerts: Debbie Gravitte & Friends (Birdland Jazz Club), 10th Anniversary of Frozen in Concert (Disney Taiwan), Sammy Rae & The Friends (Feinstein’s 54 Below), An Evening of Abba(Feinstein’s 54 Below). Cruise Ships: For The Record: The Brat Pack (Norwegian Cruiselines), An Evening With Sir Tim Rice (Seabourn Cruiselines).