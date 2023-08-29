SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW to Premiere in New York in September

The limited run is slated to run through January 1, 2024 at the AMT Theater in Midtown’s Theater District.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Photos: See Renée Elise Goldsberry & More in Rehearsals for Public Works' THE TEMPEST Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Public Works’ THE TEMPEST
BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical Photo 3 BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY
Vineyard Theatre Sets World Premiere & New York Premiere for 2023-24 Season Photo 4 Vineyard Theatre Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2023-24 Season

SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW to Premiere in New York in September

After a successful run in Philadelphia, Cooper Jordan Entertainment will bring SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw Off–Broadway this fall. Created by Cooper Jordan (DEX! A Killer Musical, The Rat Pack Undead), SAW The Musical has a book by Award -Winning Writer Zoe Ann Jordan (Virtuoso - NYCHFF) and music & lyrics by Patrick Spencer & Anthony De Angelis (An Axemas Story), and directed by Tony Award Winner Stephanie Rosenberg (Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE; Co-Producer: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anastasia) with music direction by Leigh Pomeranz (DEX! A Killer Musical). It will begin performances on September 16, 2023 in, advance of its opening on Sunday, October 1, 2023; the limited run is slated to run through January 1, 2024 at the AMT Theater (345 West 45th Street) in Midtown’s Theater District.

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw  premieres Off-Broadway Fall 2023 in New York after its smash out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia last year! One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical . SAW The Musical  hilariously captures the events of the first movie, parodying the  Saw  that started it all, following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow "the rules" as they discover each other's secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids),  SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw  is  Little Shop of Horrors  meets  Avenue Q , pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love. {!Parental Advisory: Explicit Content}

"SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw brings the iconic horror film to life on stage with a wickedly funny twist. Now is the perfect time to laugh at the macabre as we blend horror and hair-raising laughter, creating a unique musical experience that's both hilarious and thrilling. Get ready for a love story entangled in traps, secrets, and unexpected humor, pushing the boundaries of entertainment with a dash of explicit fun."    Cooper Jordan, Creator and Producer  

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw stars Bart Shatto (Bart Shatto Broadway (Dracula: the Musical - Quincey Morris), Tony- nominated War Paint) as Gordon, Adam Parbhoo (NY: Home’s Kitchen) as Adam, Jill Owen (NY Easter Bunny HOP! LIVE;) as Amanda/Alli/Jigsaw and Voiceover for Detective Tapp is by Donnell Johnson, with Danny Durr (National Tour: A Christmas Carol), Gabrielle Goodman (NY: Open, Stay), Patrick Voss Davis (Film: Lucky Louie. Regional: Newsies), James Lynch (New York: Baby Powder), Thomas Skea (Film: Out of Water), Morgan Traud (Regional: Mame), Jessica Morilak (“A Sketch of New York”). Additional cast TBA

The creative team includes Sound Designer  Ryan Gravett  (Sound Designer),  Katie Reif  (Associate Sound Designer),  Dan Renkin  (Fight Director),  Sarah Thurmond  (Production Manager), and  Gabrielle P. Guagenti  (Production Stage Manager). The Musical is produced by Cooper Jordan, Saw The Musical Parody LLC, Stephanie Rosenberg, Katie Reif and more to be announced. Cooper Jordan is the Lead Producer. 

SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw  begins performances on September 16, 2023, at AMT Theater, located at 345 West 45th Street. It will play on Saturdays at 11 PM and Sundays at 5 PM (after 2pm & 8pm Broadway curtains come down), running 100 minutes with no intermission.  Tickets are $41-$113 (incl. fees). Extremely limited “Super Saw VIP Front Row Seats” including The Bathroom Mirror Merch Box are available for every performance for $113 total ($110 + $3 fee), VIP Front Rows A-B at $98 ($95 + $3 fee), Premium at $78 ($75 + $3 fee), Orchestra at $61 ($58 + $ 3 fee) & Rear Orchestra / Mezz at $41 ($38 plus $3 fee) and are  available by visiting  SawtheMusical.com  or at the AMT Theater Box Office in person or by calling 646-543-4385. All VIP Seats include “Pictures with Pigs in Wigs” on Stage following the performance.  SAW The Musical contains mature content and is not recommended for children under 16.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Video: Tony Nominee Julia Lester And Helen Richman Talk Showbiz on MPTF GENERATIONS Photo
Video: Tony Nominee Julia Lester And Helen Richman Talk Showbiz on MPTF GENERATIONS

Tony nominee Julia Lester and her grandmother, actress Helen Richman, share their experiences and creative bond in an inspiring conversation on MPTF Generations. Watch the heartwarming episode and learn more about MPTF's mission of supporting the entertainment community.

2
DON QUIXOTE to be Presented as Part of Red Bull Theaters Hispanic Golden Age Classics Seri Photo
DON QUIXOTE to be Presented as Part of Red Bull Theater's Hispanic Golden Age Classics Series

Discover the upcoming production of DON QUIXOTE presented by Red Bull Theater as part of their Hispanic Golden Age Classics Series. Get details on the dates and venue for this exciting adaptation of Cervantes' iconic work. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this timeless tale brought to life on stage.

3
The Drama League Opens Applications for Expanded Directors Project Photo
The Drama League Opens Applications for Expanded Directors Project

Learn how to apply for The Drama League's expanded Directors Project and gain valuable experience in the world of directing. Discover the requirements and application process in this informative article.

4
World Premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT to be Presented at Dixon Place in New York City Photo
World Premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT to be Presented at Dixon Place in New York City

Discover the world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT, a new musical that delves into the rise and destruction of Picher, Oklahoma. Experience the town's 100-year history and its struggles with political divide, natural disasters, and environmentally caused illnesses.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You