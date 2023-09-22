Company XIV to Present Halloween Party DANCE WITH THE DEVIL

Immerse yourself in a spooky and sensual experience with mesmerizing performances, captivating costumes, and an unforgettable atmosphere.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Company XIV to Present Halloween Party DANCE WITH THE DEVIL

Dear fallen angels, explore the depths of your desire in a fiery whirlwind of passion and decadence at the final performances of Company XIV's ravishing spectacle Seven Sins. Allow these special Halloween performances, like forbidden fruit, to ensnare your heart in a seductive dance with The Devil. Don your most enchanting attire, adorn yourselves with masks of mystery, and give in to the intoxicating temptation of All Hallows’ revelry à la Company XIV. Learn more at Click Here.
 

ADMISSION INCLUDES

WELCOME COCKTAIL - Imbibe with a complimentary ice-cold tipple upon arrival.
WORLD-CLASS ENTERTAINMENT - Enjoy an exclusive performance of Seven Sins, Company XIV’s ravishing spectacle inspired by the fall of man and the seven deadly sins.
TRICKS & TREATS - Partake in a decadent selection of fine sweets throughout the evening.
COSTUME CONTEST - Dress to impress, the most stunning lewk at each performance wins a tantalizing prize.
 

ABOUT Company XIV
 
 


Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for fashion-forward audiences with a signature mix of circus, opera, burlesque, and lavish design.
 
Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue where classically trained performers also host and bartend, seating guests and pouring immersive cocktails from a curated menu which also features Brooklyn-crafted absinthe, champagne and a selection of treats and sweets.
 
VENUE
Théâtre XIV
383 Troutman St.
Brooklyn, NY 11237
 
Théâtre XIV is a boutique venue on Graffitti Alley in trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn. Burlesque stars pour immersive cocktails and champagne from a curated menu at the venue’s speakeasy bar. L Train to Jefferson St.
 
OTHER INFO
Ages 21+ only, valid ID required for entry
Strobe, haze and incense are utilized in this production

Photo credit: Deneka Peniston




