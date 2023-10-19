& JULIET Will Celebrate One Year on Broadway With Fan Activities, Sweepstakes, and More!

& Juliet will commemorate one year on Broadway at the Sondheim Theatre with a week-long celebration Tuesday, November 14 - Friday, November 17, including the Broadway production’s first Sing-A-Long performance on Thursday, November 16, a “Favorite Fan” sweepstakes fit for pop music royalty, and more exclusive activities.

In anticipation of the one-year anniversary, the producers of & Juliet are pleased to announce that a new block of tickets has been released, with tickets now available through September 15, 2024.

The special week of fan activities includes the following:

Tuesday, November 14th: Audience members and fans are invited to join a special Pop-Up Fan Event in Times Square, which will include an appearance from & Juliet cast members.

Wednesday, November 15th (matinee): Audiences at the 2 PM performance will receive exclusive access to a pop-up ‘zapping’ station from luxury jewelry brand Catbird, with the opportunity to purchase Catbird’s signature Forever Bracelet with a special Ampersand charm inspired by the production.

Thursday, November 16th: By popular demand, & Juliet will hold its first Broadway Sing-A-Long performance, where audience members will be allowed (and encouraged to!) belt out their favorite Max Martin tunes along with the cast. Following the performance there will be a post-show discussion on-stage with members of the cast and creative team, led by a special guest.

Friday, November 17th: First Anniversary Celebratory Curtain Call!

& JULIET’S Favorite Fan Sweepstakes

The Broadway production is also excited to kick-off an anniversary sweepstakes, searching for & Juliet’s biggest fan. Beginning today (October 19th), fans of the musical are invited to share their love for the show on Instagram and TikTok for the chance to win two glamorous days of popstar treatment in New York City, including two premium tickets to & Juliet and a post-show meet and greet with cast members, roundtrip flights to NYC, a stay at the Sofitel New York, dinner at Charlie Palmer Steak, a makeover from MAC Cosmetics, a photo shoot with Broadway and music photographer Rebecca J. Michelson, and more. To enter, fans are encouraged to express their love for & Juliet with fan art, song covers, dances, and other formats, on Instagram and TikTok, tagging @andjulietbway. Fans may enter between now and November 1 at 11:59 EST.

About & JULIET

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and many more.

The current cast of & Juliet includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne’s Regent Theatre and most recently played Singapore’s Sands Theatre. The show will also launch a North American Tour in 2024.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $89.00) are available at Click Here. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.