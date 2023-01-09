& JULIET Releases New Block Of Tickets Through November 19, 2023

A new block of tickets is now on sale for & Juliet through November 19, 2023, with group sales available through December 31, 2023. Tickets for & Juliet start at $79.00 and are available now.

Featuring songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, where it has been playing to sold-out crowds ever since.

& Juliet stars Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet,' Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway,' Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois.' The full company of & Juliet includes Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available through andjulietbroadway.com. The schedule is as follows: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Wednesdays at 2 pm & 8 pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Beginning September 6, 2023, Wednesday evening performances will switch to 7:30 pm. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select holiday dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per seat, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it began performances in November 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London and went on to win three Olivier Awards. The Broadway-bound production of & Julietdebuted last summer at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences. An Australian production of & Juliet will premiere in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.