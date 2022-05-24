Amy Grant Announces Tour Date at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Martin Media Presents: Amy Grant on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $59 and go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. prior to show.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, through Ticketmaster online, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices, and performers are subject to change without notice.



ABOUT Amy Grant

Amy Grant has put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker.

Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. Over the years, she has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. In recognition of such success, Grant has received 6 GRAMMY Awards and 26 Dove Awards, and a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime time series "Three Wishes" in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant's first book, Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far, was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.

Grant resides with her family in Nashville, Tennessee, and is widely known for her philanthropy/tireless involvement in local causes and charitable organizations. Her own organization, The Helping Hands Foundation, has been able to identify needs around her and the resources to help meet them, proving to be the sweetest reward.